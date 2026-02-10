The Tea Party Setlist & Set Times

Witness the band’s hypnotic fusion of rock, raga, and blues echo through the iconic sails on a night of musical transcendence.
On February 11, 2026, the atmospheric rock of The Tea Party will resonate within the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.
The revered Canadian trio, known for their fusion of alternative rock, eastern influences, and gothic blues, will perform a powerful set.
The evening promises a journey through their rich catalogue, from the driving rhythm of ‘Temptation’ to the epic finale of ‘Sister Awake.’
With a setlist that spans their career, including ‘The Ocean at the End,’ ‘Heaven Coming Down,’ and a poignant medley of ‘Save Me / Hallelujah / Save Me,’ this is a definitive night for devoted fans.
The Tea Party Full Setlist
Temptation
Psychopomp
Gone
White Water Siren
Oceans
Correspondences
The Ocean at the End
Walking Wounded
Release
Mantra
Requiem
The Messenger
Heaven Coming Down
Save Me / Hallelujah / Save Me
Encore:
Winter Solstice
Sister Awake