The Tea Party Setlist & Set Times

Witness the band’s hypnotic fusion of rock, raga, and blues echo through the iconic sails on a night of musical transcendence.

On February 11, 2026, the atmospheric rock of The Tea Party will resonate within the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

The revered Canadian trio, known for their fusion of alternative rock, eastern influences, and gothic blues, will perform a powerful set.

The evening promises a journey through their rich catalogue, from the driving rhythm of ‘Temptation’ to the epic finale of ‘Sister Awake.’

With a setlist that spans their career, including ‘The Ocean at the End,’ ‘Heaven Coming Down,’ and a poignant medley of ‘Save Me / Hallelujah / Save Me,’ this is a definitive night for devoted fans.

The Tea Party Full Setlist

Temptation

Psychopomp

Gone

White Water Siren

Oceans

Correspondences

The Ocean at the End

Walking Wounded

Release

Mantra

Requiem

The Messenger

Heaven Coming Down

Save Me / Hallelujah / Save Me

Encore:

Winter Solstice

Sister Awake