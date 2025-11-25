Rob Thomas Confirms Matchbox Twenty’s 2027 Return to Australia

Rob Thomas confirms Matchbox Twenty’s Australian return and teases anniversary plans.

Picture this, you’re sitting in traffic and someone has pulled up in the car next to you, the windows up but the is speaker blaring.

The sound is unmistakable even through the glass. You make it out as 3AM by Matchbox Twenty and cant help but smile as you catch them singing along.

Luckily for them and for Matchbox Twenty fans alike they won’t have to wait much longer for their next fix.

In an interview on the Rolling Stone Uncutpodcast, frontman Rob Thomas confirmed that the band will return to Australia in 2027—cementing months of rumours that their long-standing relationship with Australian audiences is far from over.

Thomas revealed that the band is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough debut, Yourself or Someone Like You, with festivities beginning late next year.

The plan starts on home turf in the US, where they’re expected to take on major festival slots before crossing the Pacific for a full Australian run in 2027.

For a group with a catalogue practically raised on Australian radios, it’s a homecoming of sorts.

But the anniversary won’t be confined to arenas and outdoor stages.

Thomas teased that Matchbox Twenty are in the early stages of developing a Broadway residency, something more intimate, theatrical, and unexpected.

“It just looks better on a T-shirt than Vegas,” he joked, noting that ideas are still flying between himself and guitarist Paul Doucette, even while Thomas is mid-tour on his solo dates.

The suggestion is clear: the band isn’t interested in simply revisiting the past.

They want to reimagine it, loudly, lovingly, and with the sort of left-turn creativity that keeps a legacy from hardening into nostalgia.

For the full conversation with Rob Thomas, check out here.