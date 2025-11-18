Beach Boys Announce UK Shows for Pet Sounds 60th Anniversary

Beach Boys celebrate 60 years of Pet Sounds with two UK anniversary concerts.

The Beach Boys are set to honor the 60th anniversary of their landmark album Pet Sounds with two special UK performances. The shows arrive during an emotional year for fans following Brian Wilson’s passing.

The current touring lineup, led by founding member Mike Love, will bring Pet Sounds’ legacy back to British audiences this year.

Alongside Love, the ensemble features Bruce Johnston, Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Christian Love, and Scott Totten, all contributing to the group’s recognisable harmonies and polished live sound.

The band will be joined by acclaimed ’70s art-rock outfit 10cc for both dates, adding an extra layer of nostalgia to the celebration.

This anniversary arrives with added sentiment following Brian Wilson’s death in June at age 82. Widely regarded as a visionary, Wilson reinvented pop music with Pet Sounds in 1966, a record defined by its lush arrangements, emotional depth, and timeless tracks like “God Only Knows” and “Wouldn’t It Be Nice.”

The album not only elevated the Beach Boys’ artistry but helped reshape the direction of modern music.

Wilson’s later years were marked by both reconciliation and renewed tension.

The original Beach Boys reunited for a brief 50th-anniversary tour in 2012, only for old conflicts, particularly between Wilson and Love, to resurface shortly after.

Love has continued to tour under The Beach Boys’ name, despite being the final original member in the active lineup.

Following Wilson’s passing, Love shared a heartfelt tribute, reflecting on their complicated relationship and praising Wilson’s unmatched creative spark in the studio.

Fans can catch the anniversary shows in Halifax and Southampton, with tickets on sale beginning November 21st and presales opening November 19th.