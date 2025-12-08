Your Best Nightmare’s Cure for Perfection

Your Best Playlist.

For New Jersey’s genre-bending trio Your Best Nightmare, Jeanne, Erin, and Josh, their single ‘Rosie’ is a defiant anthem that wears its anxiety loudly.

Blending folk, punk, and goth with a signature ukulele spark, the band crafts hauntingly catchy landscapes.

Here, they explore the tracks that inform their mission: to dismantle stigma with sharp-tongued lyrics, joyful darkness, and the rebellious belief that the quiet parts are worth shouting through a distorted megaphone.

Erin (Vox/Uke)

‘Jerkin’’ – Amyl and the Sniffers

I’m obsessed with Amyl and the Sniffers, but everything about this song is a masterpiece. I love the guitar tone, and Amy’s lyricism is just iconic.

‘It’s Not a Fashion Statement, It’s a Deathwish’ – My Chemical Romance

If you know me, this one is no shock. MCR has made such an impact on my artistic drive.

This is probably one of my favorite songs of all time; I got to hear it live at MetLife Stadium and my life is complete. Everything about this song is a chef’s kiss.

‘California’ – Joni Mitchell

I can’t express enough how much I love Joni Mitchell. She’s so inspiring to me.

‘Somewhere in the Between’ – Streetlight Manifesto

This band and song have been with me for a long time. I love everything about this band and I want to go on tour with them so badly.

‘Hybrid Moments’ – The Misfits

I love the Misfits. The dark doo-wop energy of horror punk is what fuels every song I write for Your Best Nightmare.

Josh (Bass Guitar)

‘In the City’ – The Jam

I love The Jam. Paul Weller’s brash guitar, spitting through his teeth vocals with lyrics that are youthful rebellion of the status quo. Bruce Foxton is a huge influence on me as a bass player.

Rickenbackers and driving bass lines galore…c’mon! Throw in the Mod aesthetic…it’s the perfect package.

‘Behind Blue Eyes’ – The Who

Some songs connect with you on an entirely different level. Like when you feel like the song is speaking directly to you. This song is that for me.

‘Poison Heart’ – Ramones

I think 90’s era Ramones can be overlooked sometimes. This one always struck a chord with me.

It’s melancholy in a way only the Ramones can do. This is total sleeper hit in my opinion. The chorus hits me hard.

‘New Direction’ – Gorilla Biscuits

This song still sets a fire in my heart and gets me stoked. I could be dead asleep and if I hear that trumpet intro I’m jumping up and stage diving.

‘Boys Don’t Cry’ – The Cure

Another song that just hits me. The Cure are perfection as far as I’m concerned, and while Disintegration is my fav record, this song gives me all the feels.

Jeanne (Drums)

‘The Camera Eye’ – Rush

The entire Moving Pictures album is incredible. As a drummer, I call it “The Book”.

The Camera Eye always stood out to me for Neal Peart’s exquisite drumming, all-around instrumentation, as well as its lyrical imagery.

‘Monkey Man’ – The Rolling Stones

From Let It Bleed, Monkey Man shows the deep pocket that Charlie Watts can bring to a song, with fills that aren’t fancy, but just perfectly timed for the moment.

‘Next to You’ – The Police

This first track from the first album, Outlandos d’Amour, by the Police hits hard with incredible energy.

When I first got it, I moved the needle back to the beginning like 3-4 times before continuing on with the rest of the album. Stewart Copeland’s drumming gave my drumming a nice shot of adrenaline.

‘Black Sabbath’ – Black Sabbath

Another first track from a first (title) album, Black Sabbath brought the rock world a whole new foreboding sound. This track set the tone for Bill Ward’s jazz-influenced style with a dark quirkiness that would mark his time with the band.

‘Easy Wind’ – The Grateful Dead

The magic of the Grateful Dead was always found in the live performances more so than their albums. That said, Workingman’s Dead is still one of my all-time favorites.

This track features some dynamic cut-loose drumming from Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart that departed from any standard studio norms.