Mick Jagger shocks patrons with a surprise appearance at local pub

Mick Jagger takes a well-earned break from a busy year with a surprise appearance at a local London pub.

Sir Mick Jagger has shocked patrons after a surprise visit to a local pub in London. The legendary singer was joined by his brother Chris at The Half Moon in Putney, southwest London, where the pair enjoyed a few pints during their appearance earlier this week. The sibling duo attended the pub for a performance by Slim Chance, a UK band first formed by the late Small Faces member Ronnie Lane.

It marked one of many appearances at The Half Moon by Jagger, who has performed at the iconic London venue numerous times alongside his Rolling Stones bandmates. The rock group first took to the pub in the early-60’s, towards the beginning of The Rolling Stones’ burgeoning career, and later returned for appearances in both 2000 and 2007. Over the years, the venue has also hosted the likes of The Who and Kate Bush.

Jagger’s brother took to Instagram to share their trip to the pub, accompanying the post with the caption: “Down the pub to catch charlie hart n slim chance.” According to the venue’s separate post, Chris also performed alongside Hart for a live rendition of Lane’s 1974 track How Come. “What a fabulous evening thanks all for coming and joining us,” The Half Moon wrote on Instagram.

Coincidentally, The Half Moon went on to host a Rolling Stones tribute event the following evening, called Rolling Stoned, in honour of the band’s decades-long patronage and performances at the pub. Jagger’s surprise pub visit serves as somewhat of a reprieve for the frontman, whose band has consistently been at work this year. In October, The Rolling Stones revealed that they’re gearing up to release their first album of original material in 18 years.

Though details of that project remain scarce, it was reported that The Rolling Stones had been busy creating the album — which would be their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts last year — at a studio in New York City. More recently, it was announced that the band would be joined by Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen for a virtual performance honouring the fiftieth anniversary of their GRRR Live! concert in 2012.