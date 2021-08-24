Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

Today, the music community is grieving the loss of one of the biggest drummers of all time: Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones.

It’s another sad day for the music community.

Iconic drummer, Charlie Watts, from one of the world’s most famous bands of all time – The Rolling Stones – has died, aged 80.

A statement was issued from his London publicist, Bernard Doherty, this morning:

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.”

“He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family. Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of the Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.”

News of Watt’s declining health was not a complete surprise, however.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the drummer would be missing out on the Rolling Stones’ upcoming US tour to recover from a procedure from an “unspecified medical issue”.

Legendary frontman Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his dear friend by posting an image on social media of Watts smiling from behind his drum kit. However, there is no caption.

Perhaps there are no words, if you know what we mean.

Many other celebrities have also paid tribute this morning, including Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and singer Elton John.

Ringo Starr was often considered a friendly rival of Watts, as the Beatles and Stones enjoyed a brief decade of being immediate contemporaries in the scene.

We will miss you Charlie Watts, thank you for giving it your all // Te extrañaremos Charlie Watts, gracias por darlo todo — PacheCOmentando (@pachecomentando) August 24, 2021

“God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family,” Ringo has said.

Paul McCartney also added a tribute, expressing that Watts was a “lovely guy” and that he: “knew he was ill… Charlie was a rock, and a fantastic drummer… Love you Charlie, I’ve always loved you – a beautiful man.”

Finally, Elton John stated that today is: “a very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.”