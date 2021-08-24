Happy’s Best New Books (23rd August – 29th August)

Paul Duncan (Ed.) – The Charlie Chaplin Archives

To examine the work of Charlie Chaplin is to also uncover the parallel history of Hollywood and its impact on our culture. This collection of the master filmmaker and star of the nascent industry is a fascinating window into the past — and with a treasure trove of memos, letters, sketches, and photography — it’s as close a look as you’ll get at one of the most innovative artists in the early history of cinema.

8.9