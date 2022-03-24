Dog abandoned for being gay gets adopted by gay couple

A North Carolina dog, Fezco, was given up for adoption because his previous owners thought he was gay and they weren’t happy about it. I know, heart-breaking stuff.

The Stanley County Animal Protective Services shared a Facebook post and told Fezco’s story, saying that his owners saw him hump another male dog and no longer wanted to keep him in their family.

It’s actually tragic and a story many can relate to.

Not that it should matter but dogs hump just about anything and experts say it’s not actually a sexual act, it’s usually a way of asserting dominance.

Luckily for Fezco, this sweet pooch found a new home that will love him for who he is, gay or not.

Steve Nichols and his partner John have been together for more than 30 years and decided to grow their family with this new addition.

Steve told WCCB: “We’ve been subject to that kind of bigotry and ignorance throughout our lives together, and we couldn’t always do anything about it. We looked at each other and said, ‘We can do something about this.’”

The couple have taken their pup back home to Charlotte, N.C. and renamed him ‘Oscar’ after the distinguished gay poet Oscar Wilde.