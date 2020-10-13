The world can thank an Australian developer for 60 FPS ‘Bloodborne’

Originally capped at 30 frames per second, an Aussie developer has successfully hacked Bloodborne to run at 60 FPS on the PS4 Pro.

From the makers of the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne was FromSoftware’s critically acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusive, released in 2015. This step away from their usual dark fantasy style into this creepy, Lovecraftian world of gothic Victorian-era horrors brought a refreshing change of pace for fans.

It’s no wonder that everyone’s desperate for a 60 FPS version of the game. With the PlayStation 5 coming up, you won’t be the only one wanting a new remastered version of Bloodborne.

Melbourne developer Lance McDonald has become more than just a popular streamer — he has become the legend that created the 60 FPS version of Bloodborne. This was no easy accomplishment.

McDonald had made full use of the PS4 Pro enhancement update for Dark Souls 3, using the new tech and back-porting it into Bloodborne. This created less choppy graphics, with cutscenes smooth as butter. Who could say no to extra responsiveness and fluid movements? After all, FromSoftware is notorious for creating insanely difficult battles, you’re gonna need every combat advantage you can get.

The Australian developer states that he has studied Bloodborne for around two years now, sharing on his Youtube video that he will only be releasing his hacked patch after some confirmation from the original developers. Out of respect for PlayStation and the game, he will only provide a link to his work after PlayStation has confirmed or denied a remastered 60 FPS Bloodborne.

You can check out his video here: