WATCH: Julia Jacklin – ‘to Perth, before the border closes’

Julia Jacklin has unleashed two soft and soothing odes to transit for the Sub Pop Single Club. Where the single’s A-Side, to Perth, before the border closes, clings to memories through earthy bass and mellow hues, CRY, the single’s B-Side, erupts in heavenly clouds.

“I’ve moved around a lot the last 5 years; chasing things, love, work, something new, whatever and there’s always this fear that I’m leaving good things behind just to go somewhere else and be lonely,” Jacklin explains about the single. “Whispering ‘everything changes’ to myself helps get me to sleep at night.”

Dive into the single below:

