Sky Eye Telescope detects possible signs of alien life

China’s science ministry’s powerful Sky Eye Telescope has reported that it has picked up on signs of alien life.

Before quickly deleting its report on the new findings that were published by the state-backed Science and Technology Daily, China’s science ministry reported on the detection of alien life.

In September 2020, the mammoth 500-metre radio telescope was erected in the southwestern Guizhou province to discover electromagnetic signals of extraterrestrial life. Sky Eye detected two separate signals that raised suspicion in 2020 and another signal in 2022 and both were linked to what Zhang Tonjie, chief scientist of an extraterrestrial civilisation search team termed “exoplanet targets”.

Zhang Tonjie co-developed Beijing Normal University (BNU), the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the University of California, Berkeley. Amid the most recent uncovering, BNU researchers detected “several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the earth,” as stated in the report that was published on Tuesday.

The report insisted that these researchers were investigating these mystifying frequencies that they detected in more detail as it was unique to any other encounter they had experienced.

Oddly enough, when Wednesday came around, the report had mysteriously disappeared from the website of Science and Technology Daily. It isn’t clear why this was actioned but nonetheless, the news of the possible detection of extra-terrestrial life had begun to trend on the internet and other media outlets. Zhang Tonjie made a statement to the newspaper that it’s quite possible that the signals could have been a radio interference and it will need to be identified in a long process. Seems a little suspicious.

Working alongside Zhang, Dan Werthimer, of the University of California, Berkeley, criticised the idea that the radio signals were in fact aliens. He disclosed that “These signals are from radio interference; they are due to radio pollution from Earthlings, not from ET,”.

He reveals that the detected signals by SETI researchers are not by other civilizations but by our own. Weak radio transmissions are caused by Cell phones, TV transmitters, radar, satellites, as well as electronics and computers that are near the observatory.

Radio pollution is increasing its tampering as the expansion of transmitters and satellites sky-rise and it’s becoming difficult for scientists to use these transmitters due to their sensitivity and hard to distinguish extra-terrestrial signs of life.

It’s a bit odd for them to release a report where they were sure of their discoveries and then to rid it completely like it never existed. It definitely raises interest and I’m sure a lot of conspiracy theorists will have a lot to say.