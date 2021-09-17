‘Halo 5’ PC port “not in the cards” according to 343 Industries

For a brief moment, it appeared Halo 5 would finally be coming to PC. But a statement from developer 343 Industries has now laid that rumour to rest.

Last week, a leak containing a list of games that are not currently supported on Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service led to the rumour that a bunch of games (including Halo 5) would be coming to PC. The logic was reasonable: how can a game be unsupported on a PC based platform if it isn’t on PC?

Despite this rationale, it appears that the metaphorical gun has once again been jumped. 343 Industries’ Community Director Brian Jarrard has come out and officially quashed the rumour that a Halo 5 PC port is in the works.

In a response to speculation on Twitter, Jarrard suggested that the Nvidia list may have been referring to Halo 5: Forge, a PC port of the game’s online ‘Guardians’ Forge’ mode.

He went on to suggest that the developer would like to see the whole game eventually come to PC, but that all their energy is currently being focused on completing Halo Infinite.

Maybe this was for "H5:Forge" but I can confirm there are no plans to bring H5 to PC. We know there's some demand for it, but as we've stated before, not in the cards as the studio is fully focused on Infinite and MCC. Will never say never, but nothing underway currently — Brian Jarrard (@ske7ch) September 13, 2021

This development has shrouded the rest of the titles referenced in the Nvidia leak in uncertainty. If Halo 5 was a false alarm, then perhaps the rest of the titles on the list were too.

If that proves to be the case, then it will be a bitter disappointment for many PC gamers, many of whom felt they finally had proof that some of PlayStation’s acclaimed first-party exclusives were finally headed for the platform of the people.

All is not lost, however. While a Halo 5 PC port isn’t in the works, it’s possible Jarrard’s take – that the Nvidia list was referring to Halo: Forge – is accurate. That would suggest that the game’s appearance on Nividia’s list is illustrative of a clerical error, and not indicative of the list being speculative or false.

The problem is there is no way, at least currently, to tell which scenario is actually true. We’ll just have to wait it out.