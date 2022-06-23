LISTEN: Jesse Jo Stark – ‘Modern Love’

LA artist, Jesse Jo Stark unveils striking new single, Modern Love ahead of debut album launch in September.

Californian multi-genre artist, Jesse Jo Stark, has given us yet another captivating taste of her forthcoming debut album, DOOMED, which is set to release on September 21. Her brand new single, Modern Love, is the second track to launch from the impending record, and it definitely doesn’t disappoint.

Drawing you in with high-voltage guitars, striking vocals and a fiercely-addictive beat, Modern Love is a deeply-personal and refreshingly-forthright confessional about tainted love, fake friendships and losing your sense of self.

Speaking on Modern Love, Jesse Jo says, “It’s a song that came in a moment, out in the world watching a new kind of love happen all around me.”

She continues, “something in my guts told me we’ve crept away from the pure love i have always wanted. People making friends as accessories. Climbing people like ladders. It made me feel like a stranger in my own body.”

Stream Modern Love below.