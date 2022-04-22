Oskar Thomas channels an eclectic combination of Pink Floyd and Frank Ocean with ‘It’s Just Us, We Are Stardust’

The latest offering from Oskar Thomas, It’s Just Us, We Are Stardust, will be welcomed by both rock fans and RnB lovers alike.

You’ve probably heard the word genre-defying thrown around once or twice, but if you’re looking for it’s definition, the single by Oskar Thomas, It’s Just Us, We Are Stardust, should be written down on that thin dictionary page.

It isn’t surprising that the single is unique… after all, Thomas played in the Sydney psych-rock outfit The Spectrum for four years before launching his solo career.

History aside, there’s no doubt the multi-instrumentalist has found his solo sound in the realm of trap and RnB.

Oskar Thomas made a name for himself with his debut single Garden last year, mixing trap samples and 808s with acoustic guitar lines.

It’s Just Us, We Are Stardust takes a similar route, backing auto-tune vocals with a smooth clav and fluttering guitar plucks, combining to construct a temple of trappy ambience.

While his main influences are Frank Ocean, WizKid, and Travis Scott, the Sydney-based solo artist developed his palette through artists spanning from Pink Floyd, to Miles Davis and Nick Drake.

So in the likely scenario that you’ve never heard a psychedelic RnB song, do yourself a favour. Listen to It’s Just Us, We Are Stardust below.