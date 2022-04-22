LISTEN: Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – ‘Night Gnomes’

Perth weirdos Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have continued their dazzling run of quality releases with their new record, Night Gnomes.

The Psychedelic Porn Crumpets have slightly brought down the pace on their new album Night Gnomes compared to their scorching 2021 record Shyga! The Sunlight Mound, but boy, does it still deliver the heat.

Given the jagged nature of their instrumentation, PPC’s lyrics are unexpectedly melodic, particularly so on the stripped back, orchestral number Dread and Butter.

Get a taste for the full album below.