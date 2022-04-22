Australian Book Design Awards shortlist

Celebrating its 70th year, the Australian Book Design Awards (ABDA) uncovers the most original and beautiful designs of the past year.

With an impressive shortlist of nominees for this year’s awards, there is no shortage of crazy good talent designing their way onto some of the best-looking books coming out of Australia.

Crossing 20 categories, nominations include best-designed series (including classics), children’s illustrated nonfiction, fully illustrated book over $50/under $50, and three student design categories.

Jenny Grigg’s poetry series, for Giramondo press, Dirk Hiscock, for After : The Australian Ugliness, and Stuart Geddes, for Dale Harding: Through a Lens of Visitation, are among the stellar lineup of nominees for best design.

Melbourne-based book designer, Mietta Yans with her popping entries including the standout Its Always Gin Oclock Somewhere, and Sydney-based Geroge Saad with his stylistic repertoire Everything all at Once are both up for the emerging artists of the year.

Whittling down from an impressively long list of 497 books, this year’s judges, multi winning designer, and illustrator, Allison Colpoys, along with artist and designer, Adam Cruickshank, art director Janet Hansen, Michael Lugmayr, and Fabio Ongarato have arrived at a shortlist of original, creative and beautiful books. For a full line up head over to ABDA.

Books by JS Harry, Andy Jackson and @eunice_andrada were last night shortlisted for @theABDA! Congratulations to Jenny Grigg, the designer behind these and many more Giramondo cover designs. pic.twitter.com/2UnxRcqywj — Giramondo Publishing (@GiramondoBooks) April 15, 2022

The winners of the Australian Book Design Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony on Friday, June 3 at Craft & Co.