What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (April 22-28)

There’s genuinely too many great gigs happening this long weekend to include in one article, so make sure you get down to a couple of events before Tuesday rolls by.

Friday

After a string of banging new singles, Eliza & The Delusionals are hitting the gallery stage at Oxford Art Factory.

What do you get when you cross DMA’S with The Beach Boys? Probably something that sounds a lot like McDermott & North. Trust us, you don’t miss their vibrant and melodic live show in Northcote tonight.

Sydney’s best live act, Lincoln’s Gold, is back with new material, and ready to bring their chaotic performance to the Waywards stage at The Bank.

Imogen Clark – Low 302, Sydney/Eora

An incredible Sydney talent, Imogen Clark has just embarked on a run of 100 shows in 100 days. She’s hitting the stage at Low 302 in Surrey Hills tonight, and it’s guaranteed to be a stunning night.

Indie/RnB specialist Taj Ralph will grace the Lord Gladstone Hotel in Chippendale tonight, supported by the equally talented Sydney singer-songwriter Manning.

Saturday

If you’ve never caught Polish Club live, why the heck haven’t you? Besties Novak and John will treat you to a night you won’t forget, chock-full of energy and post-song gags. It’s a rock show and stand-up set, rolled into one.

Since breaking out into Sydney’s music scene in the dawn of the pandemic, The Lazy Eyes have refused to slow down. Since then they’ve racked up millions of streams and spent time perfecting their live show, so you’ll be telling everyone about this gig when you head back to work on Tuesday.

Get your rave on at Pure festival in Melbourne on Saturday night, headlined by Carl Cox, Reinier Zonneveld, Bart Skils, and Eric Powell.

OG Wiggles – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney/Eora

Supported by Nookie and PLANET, the OG Wiggles are hitting the stage for the Sydney leg of their over 15s tour this weekend.

Sunday

Gareth Liddiard of The Drones and his larger than life band TFS will be bringing the ‘Rad’ to Radelaide this weekend with his loose breed of rock and roll.

A San Cisco show is always guaranteed fun. Let off some steam on the long weekend with some synth-pop bangers and a night of dancing.

All Weekend

Australia’s most iconic comedy festival kicks off in Melbourne this weekend, featuring Australia’s best comedians, podcasters, and performers, plus plenty of overseas acts as well. You can catch shows in venues spanning across Melbourne so check out the event program to make sure you don’t miss out.

Groovin the Moo is back this year, kicking off in Maitland on Saturday, then heading to Canberra on Sunday. Catch acts including JK-47, Wolf Alice, Snakehips, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale, and Peking Duk in a couple of Australia’s most beautiful areas.

Celebrate queer love through the work of gay composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim with Isn’t It Queer at PACT in Erskineville on Friday and Saturday night. Unfortunately both nights are sold out but you might be able to grab resale tickets.

In need of a laugh? Get your stand-up comedy fix at the Happy Endings Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday this weekend (and every other weekend). See world class talent crack classics in a cellar fitted out like a New York City jazz club – a vibe.

Happy gigging!