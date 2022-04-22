Music

What’s on this week: Happy’s guide to Aussie gigs (April 22-28)

by Lochie Schuster

Peking Duk

Photo: Getty Images.

by Lochie Schuster

There’s genuinely too many great gigs happening this long weekend to include in one article, so make sure you get down to a couple of events before Tuesday rolls by.

Friday

Eliza & The Delusionals – Oxford Art Factory, Sydney/Eora

Eliza & The Delusionals
Credit: Luke Henery

After a string of banging new singles, Eliza & The Delusionals are hitting the gallery stage at Oxford Art Factory.

McDermott & North – Wesley Anne, Melbourne/Naarm

What do you get when you cross DMA’S with The Beach Boys? Probably something that sounds a lot like McDermott & North. Trust us, you don’t miss their vibrant and melodic live show in Northcote tonight.

Lincoln’s Gold – Waywards @ The Bank Hotel, Sydney/Eora

Lincoln's Gold
Credit: Tim Baker

Sydney’s best live act, Lincoln’s Gold, is back with new material, and ready to bring their chaotic performance to the Waywards stage at The Bank.

Imogen Clark – Low 302, Sydney/Eora

Imogen Clark Interview
Photo: Daniel Boud

An incredible Sydney talent, Imogen Clark has just embarked on a run of 100 shows in 100 days. She’s hitting the stage at Low 302 in Surrey Hills tonight, and it’s guaranteed to be a stunning night.

Taj Ralph – Lord Gladstone Hotel, Sydney/Eora

Taj Ralph
Taj Ralph via Instagram

Indie/RnB specialist Taj Ralph will grace the Lord Gladstone Hotel in Chippendale tonight, supported by the equally talented Sydney singer-songwriter Manning.

Saturday

Polish Club – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne/Naarm

If you’ve never caught Polish Club live, why the heck haven’t you? Besties Novak and John will treat you to a night you won’t forget, chock-full of energy and post-song gags. It’s a rock show and stand-up set, rolled into one.

The Lazy Eyes – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne//Naarm

The Lazy Eyes

Since breaking out into Sydney’s music scene in the dawn of the pandemic, The Lazy Eyes have refused to slow down. Since then they’ve racked up millions of streams and spent time perfecting their live show, so you’ll be telling everyone about this gig when you head back to work on Tuesday.

PURE – Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne/Naarm

Pure Melbourne
Pure via Instagram

Get your rave on at Pure festival in Melbourne on Saturday night, headlined by Carl Cox, Reinier Zonneveld, Bart Skils, and Eric Powell.

OG Wiggles – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney/Eora

The Wiggles

Supported by Nookie and PLANET, the OG Wiggles are hitting the stage for the Sydney leg of their over 15s tour this weekend.

Sunday

Tropical Fuck Storm – The Gov, Adelaide/Kaurna

Tropical Fuckstorm

Gareth Liddiard of The Drones and his larger than life band TFS will be bringing the ‘Rad’ to Radelaide this weekend with his loose breed of rock and roll.

San Cisco – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane/Meeanjin

San-Cisco-cancelled-gig
Image: Pooneh Ghana

A San Cisco show is always guaranteed fun. Let off some steam on the long weekend with some synth-pop bangers and a night of dancing.

All Weekend

Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Melbourne/Naarm

Melbourne International Comedy Festival
Credit: Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Australia’s most iconic comedy festival kicks off in Melbourne this weekend, featuring Australia’s best comedians, podcasters, and performers, plus plenty of overseas acts as well. You can catch shows in venues spanning across Melbourne so check out the event program to make sure you don’t miss out.

Groovin the Moo festival – Maitland Showground & Exhibition Park in Canberra

Groovin the Moo
Groovin the Moo 2017 by Brooke Tunbridge

Groovin the Moo is back this year, kicking off in Maitland on Saturday, then heading to Canberra on Sunday. Catch acts including JK-47, Wolf Alice, Snakehips, Hockey Dad, Lime Cordiale, and Peking Duk in a couple of Australia’s most beautiful areas.

Isn’t It Queer – PACT, Sydney/Eora

Isn't It Queer
Credit: Little Triangle

Celebrate queer love through the work of gay composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim with Isn’t It Queer at PACT in Erskineville on Friday and Saturday night. Unfortunately both nights are sold out but you might be able to grab resale tickets.

Happy Endings Comedy Club – El Rocco, Kings Cross/Eora

Happy Endings Comedy Club
Happy Endings Comedy Club via Instagram

In need of a laugh? Get your stand-up comedy fix at the Happy Endings Comedy Club on Friday and Saturday this weekend (and every other weekend). See world class talent crack classics in a cellar fitted out like a New York City jazz club – a vibe.

Happy gigging!

