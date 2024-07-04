Increment detail the throes of growing up on stellar debut EP ‘Everything Stays the Same’

Increment have proven their commitment to artistic growth with their stellar debut EP, ‘Everything Stays the Same’.

Spanning five track, the project sees the Perth five-piece expand their artistry to deliver an eclectic array of indie-rock gems that showcase “how we’ve matured as creatives,” co-frontman Sasha Flack explained in a press statement.

The EP begins with the pop-punk revelry of ‘Backseat’, a blissfully upbeat opener brimming with sunny guitar melodies and infectious sneering vocals.

There’s a youthful and angsty feel to the track, with its energetic tempo and noisy drums, that makes it feel like it could soundtrack an aughties teen movie.

Later, Increment add further texture with sing-along vocal riffs and a belter of a chorus, at once recalling the earlier works of The 1975 or Blink-182.

For all its noisier flourishes, ‘Backseat’ possesses a clear ear for more melodic and pop-leaning moments, with earwormy hooks and the kind of carefree spirit that makes it altogether infectious.

“[It’s] a blend between the feelings of hopeful and afraid when starting out in a new relationship,” co-frontman James Mulreany explained of ‘Backseat’.

Flexing their versatility, Increment head to heavier territories on standout track ‘Drink Lightly’, a track that maintains the band’s sunnier sound with a darker edge.

Driven by Ben Scampoli’s propulsive bass, the track offers sonic catharsis with an explosive chorus drenched in fuzzy guitars, punchy drums and soaring vocals.

Lyrically, ‘Drink Lightly’ sees Increment reflect on the pain of heartbreak and the things we use to numb it.

The precision of their songwriting continues on fan-favourite ‘Your Address’, a candid and diaristic account of the aches that come when an ex has moved on from you.

“When I’m driving past your place it’s fucking scary,” they pine atop otherwise sunny and upbeat instruments, “You’re living your life without me.”

It’s yet another showcase of Increment’s knack for recounting personal yet relatable tales of heartbreak and coming-of-age, the latter of which takes focus on vulnerable cut ‘I Don’t Know How To Change’.

The EP’s most sombre entry, the track is adorned in delicate guitars and relatively sparse production, allowing the lyrics and vocal performance to take centre stage.

The indie-rock ballad bares its soul with heartfelt lyrics about overanalysing life, loneliness and the general directionlessness of young adulthood.

It’s brought to life by impassioned percussion and ascendant harmonies on the belter of a chorus, and serves as somewhat of a mission statement for the EP as a whole.

The band’s efforts culminate on the sentimental closer ‘All Good Things’, a blissful ditty recounting everything from “pizza nights” to loud and crowded 18th birthday parties.

It’s a fitting bookend to the chapters of life covered on ‘Everything Stays the Same’, proving Increment’s status as a young band to watch.

Listen to Increment’s enthralling debut EP ‘Everything Stays the Same’ below.