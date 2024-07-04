Quinn O’Donnell bares her soul on triumphant new single ’29th Ave’

Quinn O’Donnell has shared her latest single ‘29th Ave’, a stirring, transcendent track that marks the Nashville artist’s first release of the year.

An enticing blend of soft-rock and airy shoegaze, the track opens with whirring synths, setting the stage for O’Donnell’s powerhouse vocals.

The opening moments are blissfully sparse in terms of instrumentation, instead creating an atmosphere with spacious ambience and gradually building percussion.

In these quieter moments, O’Donnell pulls focus with her vocals, delivered delicately and taking the spotlight even as the production begins to swell.

Effortlessly building tension, O’Donnell adds texture to the track with clashing cymbals and punchy drum rolls, which erupt on an anthemic chorus that sees her vocals soar.

There’s an explosive quality to ‘29th Ave’ in these climactic moments, as if all the elements of production and instrumentation have combined at perfect timing.

The verses return to a familiar rhythm, showcasing O’Donnell’s ability to change up the pace without losing momentum.

Saving the most cathartic moments for the end, the track’s bridge is carried by propulsive drum sequences and explosive synths, accompanied by vocal harmonies so heavenly they might just touch the skies.

‘29th Ave’ is moving in its sound alone, but O’Donnell further enriches it with emotive storytelling. With the precision of a poet, the singer-songwriter creates images to paint a picture of a tumultuous relationship.

“I still see you standing there,” she pines, “fingers through your hair.” There’s a vividness O’Donnell’s writing that makes all the details feel tangible, as she sings of someone who “[complains] about your job” and walking back to her car at 4am.

All of it makes for a deeply personal tale, as O’Donnell lays bare her thoughts on romance, growing up, and moving on — all sung as if from the pages of her own diary.

This tale of moving on is perfectly accompanied by the climactic sounds, as O’Donnell decides to “quit while we’re ahead” right as the production reaches its apex.

This cinematic quality proves altogether engrossing, with ‘29th Ave’ ushering in what’s sure to be a big year for O’Donnell. Listen to Quinn O’Donnell’s new single ‘29th Ave’ below.