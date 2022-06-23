Influencers who had people talking in 2022

From farting in jars, to posing nude with a sacred tree in Bali, here are some influencers who have gone wild in recent times.

There are two ways to become proper famous in 2022. You can either make some incredible content (which requires a fair bit of work), or create major controversy (which isn’t actually very hard). That’s where we see influencers gone wild.

High chance you hadn’t heard of Jake Paul before his controversial video in the Japanese forrest, and James Charles had more people searching for him than ever in the midst of the grooming allegations made against him.

But on the lighter side of scandals, here are some influencers that had people talking in 2022.

Stephanie Matto

Perhaps you know her as the “fart jar girl,” but if you watch 90 Day Fiancé, you know exactly who Stephanie Matto is. After appearing on the reality series, Matto has made her name as an influencer for selling her bodily gases and fluids online.

This one is less of a scandal, but rather a left-of-field business model…

The self-described “fartrepreneur” has been selling her farts in jars, racking up more than $200,000 in the process. In fact, she was selling so many farts that she ended up in hospital at the start of the year due to an excessive build up of gas so she could fill those jars.

Things have been looking up since then, and Matto has moved into the NFT realm, and expanded her business to selling her own queefs and boob sweat too.

But hey, the scheme seems to be working, with Matto’s entrepeneurship earning her more than 300,000 Instagram followers and a shit tonne of cash.

Alina Fazleeva

Aline Fazleeva made the news recently after she was deported from Bali for posing naked in front of a scared tree.

During a trip to Bali, the yoga influencer stripped down and took a nakey photo in front of a sacred 700-year-old Banyan tree.

Fazleeva apologised after the incident, claiming she was ignorant to the offence the photo would cause. “I apologise to all Balinese and Indonesian people, I regret my actions,” she said.

“I’m so embarrassed, I didn’t mean to offend you in any way, absolutely no knowledge of this place,” she added. “I just prayed under a tree and went straight to the police station to explain this incident and apologise.”

There’s a chance Alina could be charged with distributing pornography, in which case, she could face up to six years in prison or a $97,108 AUD fine.

Jade Tuncdoruk

Influencers gone wild can include questionable behaviour, right? This one takes a more local setting, with controversial Instagram influencer Jadé Tuncdoruk (who you might know as Jadé Tunchy) coming under fire for bullying a small business into refunding her non-refundable honeymoon deposit.

Jadé booked a her Hunter Valley honeymoon accomodation early on in the pandemic through the travel company through Weekenda who had a clear-cut no refund policy for cancellations.

But when Jadé came down with COVID, she assumed that rule didn’t apply to her and posted several Instragram rants targeting Weekenda, and threatening to take them to Fair Trade in private emails.

Eventually Weekenda gave in and made an exception for poor “victim” that they had “taken advantage of in the middle of a pandemic”. A result which saw Jadé post a very smug selfie, captioned: “They’ve agreed to refund us for our stay! Thank you guys for your help,” followed by a love heart emoji.

But Weekenda made the most of the publicity brought about by the influencer’s tantrum, giving the public a chance to win Jadé’s honeymoon accomodation via competition called the “Shame She Can’t Stay Giveaway”.

Around the same time as the Weekenda sage, somebody found a scathing Google review Jadé wrote for Uber Eats in 2017, complaining about “non English speaking delivery people who can’t follow basic delivery instructions” going on to refer to Uber Eats drivers as “foreigners”.

Like, if it’s that much of a hinderance just go get your Zinger box yourself, hun.

Nasser Sultan

The final entry to this list is well deserved, we feel. Nasser was on season 5 of Married At First Sight, and the C-Grade Celebrity level of fame has completely gone to his head.

We can’t tell whether he truely believes he’s one of Australia’s biggest celebrities, or if his whole schtick is expert-level trolling. But either way, we love his content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nass Nass (@official_nassersultan)

There aren’t any stand out examples of Nasser going wild, but pretty much every video he posts is worth a look. From showing off every time he’s invited to a corporate event, to posting a video every time he’s recognised in public, there’s no shortage of giggles.

But to his credit, Nasser started a cameo account to raise money for Sanctuary House, a charity that provides housing for victims of Domestic Violence.