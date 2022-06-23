River Sounds is showcasing Aussie talent with their huge 2022 lineup

After a hiatus thanks to COVID, River Sounds festival is heading back to Bellingen this year, with a stacked lineup led by Regurgitator.

River Sounds is one of NSW’s staple festivals, taking place in the picturesque small town of Bellingen on the mid-north coast of NSW.

This year’s lineup is one of the best we’ve seen in a while, with Rugurgitator, Baker Boy, and Alex The Astronaut gearing up to headline, and a huge list of incredible Australian lineup also taking the stage this August.

Other unmissable acts include The Lazy Eyes, Nice Biscuit, Dallas Woods, The Regime, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, The Pinheads, and Stonefield.

Plus, River Sounds has a whole stage dedicated to the incredible up-and-coming talent from NSW’s mid-north coast where you’ll see The Nikki’s, Rear Wheel Drive, Black Pallas, and so many others.

The festival kicks off on the 19th of August, running for three huge days chock full of music, food and art.

Check out the full lineup below.

RIVER SOUNDS MAIN STAGE

REGURGITATOR

BAKER BOY

ALEX THE ASTRONAUT

BUTTERFINGERS

DALLAS WOODS

JEROME FARAH

NICE BISCUIT

RESINDOGS

STONEFEILD

SUNFRUITS

TEEN JESUS & THE JEAN TEASERS

THE GOOD LOVE

THE LAZY EYES

THE MEANIES

THE PINHEADS

THE REGIME

THE STAINED DAISIES

THE TERRYS

VLOSSOM

BOILER ROOM

PHIL SMART

SIMON CALDWELL

KATCH

BIZ

BHAKTI DAVE

FORWARD

DELUSIONAL MONK

FREEBASS

LUSTR

JAMIE B

JASON LEWIS

JIMMY D

NAOMI PHOENIX

POB

RIA LISTIC

RAQUEL

TROPICAL PUNCH

LOCAL STAGE

ALTAI

BLACK PALLAS

FUNKATU

HARVEY

LTTLE KNG

REAR WHEEL DRIVE

SAMBA SOUL

SUNSET STRUT

TANUKI

TITAN SKY

THE NIKKI’S

