River Sounds is showcasing Aussie talent with their huge 2022 lineup

After a hiatus thanks to COVID, River Sounds festival is heading back to Bellingen this year, with a stacked lineup led by Regurgitator.
River Sounds is one of NSW’s staple festivals, taking place in the picturesque small town of Bellingen on the mid-north coast of NSW.
This year’s lineup is one of the best we’ve seen in a while, with Rugurgitator, Baker Boy, and Alex The Astronaut gearing up to headline, and a huge list of incredible Australian lineup also taking the stage this August.
Other unmissable acts include The Lazy Eyes, Nice Biscuit, Dallas Woods, The Regime, Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers, The Pinheads, and Stonefield.
Plus, River Sounds has a whole stage dedicated to the incredible up-and-coming talent from NSW’s mid-north coast where you’ll see The Nikki’s, Rear Wheel Drive, Black Pallas, and so many others.
The festival kicks off on the 19th of August, running for three huge days chock full of music, food and art.
Check out the full lineup below.
RIVER SOUNDS MAIN STAGE
REGURGITATOR
BAKER BOY
ALEX THE ASTRONAUT
BUTTERFINGERS
DALLAS WOODS
JEROME FARAH
NICE BISCUIT
RESINDOGS
STONEFEILD
SUNFRUITS
TEEN JESUS & THE JEAN TEASERS
THE GOOD LOVE
THE LAZY EYES
THE MEANIES
THE PINHEADS
THE REGIME
THE STAINED DAISIES
THE TERRYS
VLOSSOM
BOILER ROOM
PHIL SMART
SIMON CALDWELL
KATCH
BIZ
BHAKTI DAVE
FORWARD
DELUSIONAL MONK
FREEBASS
LUSTR
JAMIE B
JASON LEWIS
JIMMY D
NAOMI PHOENIX
POB
RIA LISTIC
RAQUEL
TROPICAL PUNCH
LOCAL STAGE
ALTAI
BLACK PALLAS
FUNKATU
HARVEY
LTTLE KNG
REAR WHEEL DRIVE
SAMBA SOUL
SUNSET STRUT
TANUKI
TITAN SKY
THE NIKKI’S
River Sounds 2022 tickets are on sale now. Get your tickets here.