Katie Alice Greer announces sophomore solo album

Priests might not be back, but at least Katie Alice Greer is.

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than with the news of an album from the self-produced powerhouse Katie Alice Greer – and a new single to enjoy right here, right now, too.

Katie fronted the post-punk band (who said they aren’t punk!) Priests since 2012, but 2019 rolled round as it does and the band announced an indefinite hiatus, which spoiler alert, is still indefinite.

The band had just released their album The Seduction of Kansas, so fans at least had something to hold onto for a little bit at least – and good things come to those who wait.

Katie had gone off on her own for the first time in 2022 with the LP Barbarism which she recorded, produced and mixed all on her lonesome while the rest of us were scrolling on Tiktok during Covid lockdown.

Since then, she’s released a few singles and an EP or two here and there, but Perfect Woman Sound Machine, Vol. 1. will be her first proper album since then.

Right now, she’s only shared the single ‘Unglued’, which is track number 2 of the full list, and the rest of the 8 tunes are set to follow on April 3rd.

Katie’s also kindly blessing the collectors of the world with a vinyl release complete with some funky album art that Amy Taylor would surely love – and which you can preorder on bandcamp here (but just note it won’t ship til June).

On top of all that, the single is also accompanied by a 2 minute long music video which draws on the indie cult classic Opening Night (1977), or more specifically Gena Rowlands’ in the film.

There’s no word on a tour just yet, but fingers crossed.