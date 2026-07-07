Here’s the setlist for Journey’s Final Frontier tour

Journey is currently out on their massive Final Frontier Farewell Tour.

Journey are currently making their way across North America on their massive Final Frontier farewell tour, giving fans one last chance to hear one of rock’s greatest catalogues performed live.

While billed as a farewell, the band have since extended the run with more dates later in 2026 after wrapping the first leg in Laredo, Texas, proving demand for the legendary group is as strong as ever.

The current show stretches well beyond two hours, mixing arena staples like ‘Don’t Stop Believin’,’ ‘Faithfully,’ ‘Wheel in the Sky’ and ‘Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)’ with deeper cuts including ‘Faith in the Heartland,’ ‘Still They Ride’ and ‘Mother, Father.’

Neal Schon’s signature guitar solos, Jonathan Cain’s piano feature and multiple lead vocal moments from Deen Castronovo and Jason Derlatka also keep the set feeling fresh from city to city.

Although the running order occasionally changes, the songs below reflect the setlist Journey have been performing at their most recent shows on the Final Frontier tour.

Journey’s Final Frontier Tour Setlist

Intro: Baba O’Riley (The Who song, played from tape)

Faith in the Heartland

Only the Young

Guitar Solo (Neal Schon)

Stone in Love

Be Good to Yourself

Just the Same Way (Jonathan Cain/Deen Castronovo on lead vocals)

Lights (Deen Castronovo on lead vocals)

Still They Ride

Escape

Piano Solo (Jonathan Cain)

Who’s Crying Now

Mother, Father (Deen Castronovo on lead vocals)

Suzanne (Jason Derlatka on lead vocals)

Guitar Solo (Neal Schon)

Wheel in the Sky

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

Feelin’ That Way

Anytime

Dead or Alive

I’ll Be Alright Without You

Open Arms

La Do Da (typically features a drum solo and classic rock teases like Led Zeppelin or The Doors)

Any Way You Want It

Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’

Faithfully

Don’t Stop Believin’

Outro: The Place in Your Heart (played from tape)

Note: Depending on the venue and city, they occasionally rotate in other fan favourites like ‘Ask the Lonely,’ ‘Girl Can’t Help It,’ or ‘Chain Reaction’ to keep the set fresh.