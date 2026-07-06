Here’s the full setlist for BABYMONSTER’s 2026 ‘CHOOM’ world tour

The K-pop powerhouse has overhauled its live show with new music, fresh solo stages and three live debuts.

BABYMONSTER have wasted no time cementing themselves as one of K-pop’s biggest new acts. Since bursting onto the scene, the seven-piece have built a huge global following with their high-energy performances, powerhouse vocals and rap-heavy sound.

Now they’re taking things up another notch, officially kicking off their massive 2026–27 CHOOM World Tour with three sold-out shows at Seoul’s Jamsil Arena from June 26–28.

The new production sees the group backed by a live band, with a revamped setlist built around tracks from their third mini-album CHOOM.

Alongside fan favourites like ‘BATTER UP,’ ‘SHEESH’ and ‘DRIP,’ the tour also introduces live debuts of ‘LOCKED IN,’ ‘SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA’ and ‘I LIKE IT,’ plus a refreshed run of solo stages.

If you’re heading to one of the upcoming dates, here’s the full setlist from the opening Seoul shows.

BABYMONSTER CHOOM World Tour 2026 setlist

WE GO UP (Opening) CHOOM (Extended Outro) BATTER UP DRIP

Ment

MOONCLIK CLAK SHEESH PSYCHO (Extended Outro)

Solo stages

VCR

Rora – Havana (Camila Cabello cover) Asa – Temple (Baauer cover) Pharita – Super Bass (Nicki Minaj cover) Chiquita – Worth It (Fifth Harmony cover) Ruka – RATATA (Skrillex cover) Ahyeon – Problem (Ariana Grande cover)

Note: Rami’s solo appearance varied slightly across the opening weekend following her recent return from a health hiatus, though BABYMONSTER performed the main set as a seven-member group.

Main set

Stuck in the Middle / Love, Maybe / DREAM (Vocal Medley) LOCKED IN (Live debut)

Ment

Really Like You BILLIONAIRE

Ment

FOREVER WILD

Ment

HOT SAUCE SUGAR HONEY ICE TEA (Live debut) I LIKE IT (Live debut)

Encore

VCR

SUPA DUPA LUV Love in My Heart

Ment

BATTER UP (Remix) SHEESH (Remix) I LIKE IT (Reprise / Extended Outro)

The CHOOM World Tour now heads to Japan for dates in Kobe, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Chiba and Nagoya before expanding across Asia and Oceania with stops in Manila, Macau, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney and Hong Kong.

Additional North American, South American and European dates are expected to be announced for 2027.

At this stage, BABYMONSTER have not announced any support acts for the tour, with the Seoul shows featuring only the group across a nearly 30-song set backed by a live band.

Check out their website for full tour dates.