Smashing Pumpkins reunite with producer Butch Vig for first new song in 33 years

Thirty-three years later, the magic is back on tape.

Thirty-three years after sculpting the dreamy grunge of Siamese Dream, Billy Corgan and Butch Vig have reunited in the studio.

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman broke the news via a livestream, confirming the duo have secretly laid down a new track, their first collaboration since the landmark 1993 album.

“The song is really cool. It’s 98 percent done,” Corgan beamed, though the release purpose remains a mystery.

Flanked by his young son Augustus, who hilariously noted drummer “Jimmy Chamberlin always leaves the car door open,” Corgan called it an “11 out of 10 announcement.”

Vig, who also helmed Nirvana’s Nevermind between Pumpkins records, is back behind the board.

The nostalgia doesn’t stop there: the band is launching a theatrical North American tour focused on the Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness double album.

“Pretty good week in Pumpkin Land,” Corgan smiled, promising to feed the “Siamese Zombies” their classic cuts as well.