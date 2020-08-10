10 sexy Netflix films you should watch instead of Pornhub

Over the last few months, the social distancing measures forced upon us by the COVID-19 pandemic have meant we’ve been spending a lot of extra time alone (and watching Netflix). In other words, people aren’t getting laid. But, with more and more reasons to avoid Pornhub, how can you get your fix of sexy time when you’re in the mood?

Well, you don’t need to thank us, but we are here to save the day. After endless searching through the depths of Netflix, we have gathered 10 of the sexiest movies that are sure to get you as horny as a rhino.

Get ready to do some Netflix and chilling all by yourself with this sexy list of movies that are better than Pornhub – and sure to get you feeling saucy.

Duck Butter

Duck Butter follows two beautiful young women, who, after sharing their frustration with dishonest and broken relationships, make a pact to spend a whole day together, having sex every hour. Their romantic experiment creates a new form of intimacy that doesn’t quite go as planned but oozes sex appeal nonetheless. If only the film went for 24 hours…

365 Days

Reminiscent of the Fifty Shades series, *extremely* popular Netflix film 365 days follows a young woman in a relationship with a dominant Sicilian man who imprisons her, granting her a whole year to fall in love with him. We do have to warn you though, if you are looking for a film which is as tasteful as it is sexy, this probably isn’t the one. In fact, one critic described the movie as “a thoroughly terrible, politically objectionable, occasionally hilarious Polish humpathon”. But hey, if it’s the humping you’re after, then look no further. Move over Pornhub.

Below Her Mouth

Is there anything more secretly sexy than a love affair? Set over three days, Below Her Mouth follows two women as they embark on a scandalous love affair while one of them is engaged to be married to a man. To see an erotic film created entirely by women is extremely rare, and it’s certainly refreshing to see sex scenes through the dominance of the female gaze. In fact, the sexual frankness and explorative nature of the film are almost as hot as the steamy sex itself.

Newness

While we’ve had to take a break from Tinder and other social media-assisted hookups, it doesn’t mean you can’t watch movies about them. Newness follows two millennials navigating a social media-driven hookup culture and a relationship which pushes emotional and physical boundaries in unique and daring ways. The sizzling scenes of the young couple’s romping are seriously worth watching. You’re welcome.

Call Me By Your Name

Call Me By Your Name was without a doubt one of the most talked-about films of 2017, and for more reasons than one. When Elio and Oliver discover the intoxicating beauty of their desire, their love story plays out across a stunning Italian backdrop. But, perhaps the most thrilling reason to watch this film is its famous ‘peach’ scene where Elio, played by none other than Timothée Chalamet, masturbates using a hollowed-out peach. Okay, it sounds weird out of context, but you have to watch this film.

Love

Gaspar Noé’s Love certainly deserves mention on this list. The 2015 erotic art movie features unsimulated sex between its cast members and was originally shot in 3D, placing a certain emphasis on the film’s sex scenes. While the storyline is pretty gripping, we know you’ll be in it for the rough sex, intense and intimate moments, and even a direct shot of semen coming right at the camera in true Pornhub style. Oh, how very French.

AMAR

The Spanish are very good at making sexy films which get the job done. In AMAR, a young and beautiful couple experience the intensity and fragility of first love. As life events begin to tarnish the couple’s idealised notions of love, you are thrown into the world of first romance and heartbreak, intense sexual attraction, and the way these experiences can completely engulf your youth.

Blue is the Warmest Colour

Lesbian romance film Blue Is the Warmest Colour is one of the films on this list that you will appreciate for far more than just its steamy scenes. However, it was undoubtedly the film’s six-minute sex scene that got our attention in the first place. In fact, the scene left many critics wondering if the action was simulated or not. When you find out for yourself, you’ll also discover a beautiful and feverishly intense story of love and connection.

White Girl

New York is always the perfect setting for raunchy sex, and since its 2016 release, White Girl has been celebrated as both a shocking and sexy portrait of New York City youth. The film follows a young woman named Leah who finds herself in too deep after falling in love with a cocaine dealer. While the partying and drugs are equally exciting to watch, it’s the gritty sex scenes that will leave you with your mouth wide open.

A Perfect Ending

While there are plenty of scandals and love affairs on this list, A Perfect Ending is the only one involving a call girl. After confessing an unusual secret, a woman decides to explore her sexuality with a high-priced call girl. The results? Some of the most passionate love scenes on Netflix.

