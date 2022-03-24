The best TikTok video downloaders for web and mobile

Do you want to download TikTok videos to back up your library or store the ones you love? Check out our list of the best TikTok video downloaders!

TikTok is the viral video app that has taken the world by storm, with it being downloaded over a billion times! If you’re a content creator or an eager fan, there are many reasons why you would want to download TikTok content.

As a creator, you might want to back up or archive the content you’ve created easily instead of manually within the app. Creators might also want to download them without the watermark to repurpose the content for other platforms.

Audience members might want to collect their favourite videos that really speak to them or to create montages of their favourites to post and share. Regardless of your reasoning, we’ve collated a list of the ones that should serve your needs best!

4K Tokkit

We previously wrote about this dream tool to download TikTok videos last month, and it still holds up, especially if you’re a creator! Using 4K Tokkit is simple; type in the account username, and the interface will generate that user’s TikTok library. All you have to do is then select the TikTok videos you want and click download.

4K Tokkit also allows creators to link their TikTok accounts to quickly backup and archive all of their content straight to their computer.

There is a free version available, but for users who need to download TikTok videos for work reasons, there are paid versions as well that allows for the program to run on multiple devices and for users to have unlimited downloads!

Tmate

If you’re looking for an app that exclusively works on mobile devices then Tmate is the TikTok video downloader for you. It currently has over 10 million downloads and is sitting at 4.7 stars.

Like other options present in this list, this handy app allows people to download HD quality videos with no watermark. The upside of this particular option is that, because it is on your phone, you’re able to quickly and easily download your favourite TikTok videos while on the move!

SaveTT.cc

SaveTT.cc is an easy to use browser-based program that allows users to download TikTok videos with or without a watermark. It currently works on PCs, smartphones, and tablets, and allows for people to save videos in either MP4 or MP3 format.

Downloading a TikTok video in MP3 format works especially well on videos that have a single audio track that creators want to use for themselves.

A unique feature of SaveTT.cc is that, once the TikTok video has been found and a file is generated, you either download it directly, add it to an existing Dropbox account, or, you can generate a QR code that allows for you to download it to multiple mobile devices.

Snap Tik

Snap Tik is another browser-based interface to quickly download TikTok videos but there isn’t as much freedom as other programs available. Copy the TikTok link into the program and click download.

The program will then generate multiple links for you to pick from — but we couldn’t determine any differences between the content downloaded from each — so the choice is up to you. A quick ad will play and then the TikTok video will download to your computer.

sss Tik

sss Tik has a few more choices than the previously mentioned Snap Tik program. Find the video you want, copy the link into the interface and click download. Three options will then appear; two without watermark and one just for the MP3 if you just want the audio.

Clicking on the first ‘without watermark’ option will immediately download the MP4 file while clicking on the second option will open a new tab where you can save the video.

Be sure to come back to this page on a regular basis as we continue to update it! If you have any suggestions then let us know!