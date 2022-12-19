Pink Floyd surprise-drop 18 classic concerts on streaming services

Pink Floyd have quietly launched 18 of their live concerts from 1972 onto streaming services over the weekend.

Christmas has come early for Pink Floyd fans. With no prior warning, the London-hailing prog-rockers have released 18 live concerts from 1972 across streaming platforms.

The collection of live tracks, recorded across shows in the UK, US, Europe and Japan, showcase performances that directly precede the launch of their renowned 1973 record, The Dark Side Of The Moon. This includes their four-night run at London’s Rainbow Theatre (February 17–20, 1972).

In tandem with the live recordings, Pink Floyd also released a five-track EP called Alternative Tracks 1972, which features a demo version of On the Run as well as remixed/alternative versions of other tracks.

As per Rolling Stone, here are the 18 live albums Pink Floyd dropped on streaming services over the weekend:

Live at Southampton Guildhall, UK, 23 January 1972

Live at Carnegie Hall, New York, 5 Feb 1972

Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London 17 February 1972

Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London 18 Feb 1972

Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London 19 Feb 1972

Live at the Rainbow Theatre, London 20 Feb 1972

Live at the Taiikukan, Tokyo, Japan, 3 Mar 1972

Live at Osaka Festival Hall, Japan, 8 Mar 1972

Live at Nakajima Sports Centre, Sapporo, Japan, 13 Mar 1972

Live at Chicago Auditorium Theatre, USA, 28 April 1972

Live at the Deutschlandhalle, Berlin, Germany, 18 May 1972

Live at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, 22 Sept 1972

Live at the Empire Pool, Wembley, London, 21 Oct 1972

Live at Ernst-Merck Halle, Hamburg, Germany, 12 Nov 1972

Live at the Palais des Sports, Poitiers, France 29 Nov 1972

Live at the Palais des Sports de L’Ile de la Jatte, Saint Ouen, France, 1 Dec 1972

Live at the Vorst Nationaal, Brussels, Belgium, 5 Dec 1972

Live at The Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland 9 Dec 72