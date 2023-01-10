Who is Paul Breach? Tik Tok’s controversial king of cringe

Paul Breach has quickly become one of Tik Tok’s most iconic and controversial faces, but who is he?

If you use the social media platform Tik Tok in any capacity then chances are you’ve come across Paul Breach. He’s a man shrouded in myth and legend, with users posting sightings of him around his home nation of England and sharing various stories, true or not, about his deeds and misdeeds. What’s his deal?

Paul Breach is an English TikToker and social media personality best known for his Tik Tok videos in which he dances and lip-syncs to popular music, most famously George Ezra’s Green Green Grass. Though the creator first struck it big with an impressively awful original song he sang about footballer Jack Grealish to the tune of Earth, Wind & Fire’s September.

Little is known about Paul Breach’s personal life, the nature of his internet infamy carries with it a myriad of half-truths and outright lies that make the task of separating the veritable wheat from the chaff nigh impossible. If rumours are to be believed then Paul is in his 40s.

Paul’s modus operandi of dressing and acting much younger than his (seemingly) true age has made him the subject of a torrent of ridicule and criticism on social media, with some even going as far as to allege that he intentionally attempts to attract a young audience for the purposes of grooming. Paul Breach strenuously denies these claims.

It’s here where the seemingly innocuous cringe factor of Paul Breach takes a darker turn. In August 2022 Tik Tok user @absolutemelt22 posted a Tik Tok with alleged screenshot evidence that Breach had impregnated a 16-year-old girl when he was around 27 years old.

There’s an old saying on the internet; “Don’t feed the trolls” which is to say don’t respond to anyone on the internet trying to troll you, as you’d only be giving them more ammunition and encouragement to continue messing with you. Paul Breach famously feeds the trolls.

In a series of increasingly unhinged live streams from his Tik Tok page, Paul began to rail against his online critics, only emboldening his trolls and damaging his own platform in the process. This all culminated with Tik Tok’s recent banning of his account.

Despite losing his account, the Paul Breach saga has shown no signs of slowing down, with a Tik Tok posted earlier today by @bnicho04 appearing to show Breach being guided by UK police into the back of a Police van.

Whether the video depicts an actual arrest of Breach or is some sort of Police escort is unclear, but we’ll be sure to follow the story as it develops.