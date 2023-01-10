Why Dr. Dre is furious with a Republican politician

Rapper Dr. Dre sent a cease-and-desist letter to Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday after she used his music in a promotional video without his permission.

The track in question, Still D.R.E, was featured in Dre’s 1999 album, 2001. The song is still a hit today, and reached one billion streams on Spotify in 2022.

On Monday morning, Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a video on Twitter, seemingly celebrating Kevin McCarthy becoming speaker of the House of Representatives. The video featured Greene walking the halls of the capitol building with Still D.R.E playing in the background.

Greene captioned the video “It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming”.

In response, Dr. Dre’s lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter to Greene, accusing her of copyright infringement. A separate letter was sent to Twitter, requesting that the company block the video.

Consequently the video was removed and Greene was reportedly locked out of her Twitter account for around five hours.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission. His letter is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Vk12JSRByK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 9, 2023

This is not the first time she has been locked out of her account. In 2022 Greene’s account was suspended for spreading COVID-19 misinformation but was reactivated in November when Elon Musk took over Twitter.

Greene is notorious for her controversial views, including threatening violence against democratic officials, spreading anti-Semitic hate, supporting conspiracy theories and opposing the Black Lives Matter movement.

In response to Greene’s video and its subsequent removal, Dr. Dre told TMZ “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one”.Dr. Dre’s lawyer, Howard King, addressed Greene in the cease-and-desist, stating that “one might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country.”