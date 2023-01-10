M83 announce new album and release first single ‘Oceans Niagara’ a sweeping electro-pop dream

M83 best known for the synth-laden killer track ‘Midnight City’ announces new forthcoming full-length album, ‘Fantasy’ set to drop March 17th, 2023.

To coincide with today’s album announcement, French multi-instrumentalist Anthony Gonzalez M83 shares the sweeping, transformative first single Oceans Niagara. A sci-fi, electro-pop dream accompanied by a video directed by his long-time creative collaborator, filmmaker (Knife + Heart, You And The Night) and brother Yann Gonzalez.

Rich with the singular vocals of ‘We are Adventure’ Gonzalez brings an evocative, and sense-amplifying journey that is Fantasy, full of M83’s signature synths & guitars, that we have come to know and love.

For Gonzalez, Fantasy‘s direction and aesthetic were immediately clear. “I wanted this record to be very impactful live,” he says. “The idea was to come back with something closer to the energy of Before The Dawn Heals Us. The combination of guitars and synths is always in my music, but it’s maybe more present on this new record than on the previous ones.”

Reserved in nature, Gonzalez continues the trend that has become more notable in his recent works. “I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first,” he states. “I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”

Fantasy, M83’s 9th studio album, is an impressive sonic delight and marks his most intimate and personal album to date, an alternate world that Gonzalez has created as an escape from the disconnected world we live in today.

Gonzalez brings the knowable and unknowable together in a way that leaves the listener feeling awake, and consciously alive, hinting at the bigger picture and the marvel of life, not mincing words but clearly stating ‘We are Adventure’.

Over the span of two decades, Gonzalez has firmly established himself as an artist whose work goes above and beyond mere escapist folly and instead engages in a deeply rich, inward and introspective and celebratory and loving body of work that speaks to the very nature of the universe.

M83 has also announced news of an extensive North American tour that will launch this April and run through the end of May, featuring festival appearances at both Just Like Heaven in Pasadena, California and Corona Capitol in Guadalajara, Mexico. Full dates including European festival dates are listed below.

M83 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

4/10/2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren

4/11/2023 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

4/13/2023 – San Antonia, TX – Aztec

4/14/2023 – Austin, TX – Stubbs

4/15/2023 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

4/16/2023 – Dallas, TX – House Of Blues

4/18/2023 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

4/19/2023 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern

4/21/2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin

4/22/2023 – Washington, DC – Anthem

4/23/2023 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

4/25/2023 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

4/26/2023 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

4/28/2023 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

4/29/2023 – Toronto, ON – History

4/30/2023 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak

5/2/2023 – Chicago, IL – Riviera

5/3/2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Palace

5/5/2023 – Denver, CO – Mission

5/6/2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Ogden Twilight

5/8/2023 – Portland, OR – Schnitzer

5/9/2023 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore

5/10/2023 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

5/11/2023 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

5/13/2023 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven

5/14/2023 – Pasa Robles, CA – Paso Robles Winery

5/16/2023 – San Francisco, CA – Fox

5/17/2023 – San Francisco, CA – Fox

5/20/2023 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capitol GDL

EU TOUR DATES:

6/7/2023 – Sigulda Castle, Latvia

6/8/2023 – Lukiskes Prison, Lithuania

6/10/2023 – Helsinki Sideways Festival, Finland

6/24/2023 – Metronome Festival, Czech Republic

7/7/2023 – Beauregard Festival, France

8/12/2023 – Grape Festival, Slovakia

8/13/2023 – Sziget, Hungary

Fantasy tracklisting:

1 . Water Deep

2 . Oceans Niagara

3 . Amnesia

4 . Us And The Rest

5 . Earth To Sea

6 . Radar, Far, Gone

7 . Deceiver

8 . Fantasy

9 . Laura

10 . Sunny Boy

11 . Kool Nuit

12 . Sunny Boy Part 2

13 . Dismemberment Bureau

Stream single: http://m83.it/oceans-niagara

Pre-order album: http://m83.it/fantasy