Whiskey Jack explores fields, vineyards, forests and gardens through his EP ‘Haystacks’

Using inspiration from his love for the great outdoors, Whiskey Jack becomes a storyteller with his four-track EP, Haystacks.

Avid hiker, springtime and nature enthusiast Whiskey Jack, who originated from the hills of Perth, has cultivated a potent presence in the indie-folk realm, with four released singles; Golden State; The Wild and the Weather; The Spaceman and A Great Vine.

Drawing influence from Gregory Alan Isakov, Ben Howard and Shakey Graves, Jack infuses his music with expansive echoes of in-depth meaning. Often labelled as an old soul, Jack ramps up his skills for poetic and thought-provoking lyrical gold with his latest EP.

Blooming from the great outdoors, Whiskey Jack’s Haystacks is a collection of story songs that guides the listener through fields, vineyards, forests and ends in the garden. It ventures through themes of hard work, wages, sacrifice, deforestation, mental health and being human.

Kicking off the EP, title track Haystacks visited Jack in a dream amongst the Wheatbelt. The track hits with fiery energy as hot as a blazing summer. Ever had a job that wasn’t quite right for you? The protagonist experiences hay fever allergies and works in a job on the harvest. He works the fields and dreams of the glory days, the days without a runny nose and stuffy eyes. The smooth and delectable licks of electric country tones and his hums of reminiscing take listeners by the hand and calmly glide them through a groove of nostalgia.

A Great Vine is the second track, telling the story of an old winemaker who loves growing grapes. When he’s not maintaining the vines, he runs tastings at the cellar door for travelers passing through. Like all creatives, he just wants some recognition and acknowledgement for the craft he works tirelessly on. The track was inspired by a summer of wine tastings that Jack did in the Southwest region of Australia. Open and amplified acoustic strums are the backdrop to Whiskey Jack’s crystal-clear vocal exploration of Wine making. The melodic acoustic guitar intertwines with light electric tones to evoke feelings of sadness and longing, reflecting the deep-seated desire in the song’s protagonist to receive admiration for his passion and craft.

The third track; Extra Days, was inspired by Jack’s Uncle; a tree lopper from Yallingup. His uncle loves trees but is conflicted, as it is his job to cut them down despite his great appreciation for them. With the current climate and the increasing deforestation for timber demand and agriculture, this track is particularly potent. Starting with a yearning melodic picking of the banjo, Jack comes in with his trademark smooth vocals, singing as if he was in the shoes of his uncle. He reels the listener in with his potent story-telling and swirly, twangy strings that ripple through the track.

Lily Loves ties the EP together as the final track. Birthed in the garden, the song explores the simple pleasures of life.

“Growing flowers for the girl and sowing seeds in the rain.”

It’s a track for the seasons and all the changes they carry with them. The main character of the song, Lily has got it all figured out, she is adventure and opportunity in motion; we all want to know her secret – how to love every day. With a cheeky, upbeat vibe change, the percussive taps of the drums create a light-hearted groove that the acoustic guitar dances over. It’s a love song to life. The calming and warm movements of the song are wrapped up in curiosity, wonder and the ability to embrace the world around us.

