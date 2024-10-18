Best New Music Friday featuring Skeggs, Harvey Sutherland, Beth Torrance and Vlossom

Here we are again, and to help you prepare for your weekend mischief, here are our picks for best new releases this Friday

Vlossom- In Good Thyme

A unique wonderland of electro-pop and indie fusion, Vlossom has just released their new single ‘In Good Thyme’. Following on from the success of ‘I’ll Be There’ earlier in the year, Vlossom has burst onto the scene with their dance infectious tunes and multisensory musical experience.

Harvey Sutherland- Hummingbird

Melbourne-born DJ Harvey Sutherland has just released his new single ‘Hummingbird’. An upcoming heavyweight in the Aussie techno scene, Harvey uniquely crafts his songs to reflect modern issues. ‘Hummingbird’ aims at capturing the “pointless urgency” of modern life, whilst also being a brain-tickling synth sensation.

The Toothpicks- Gimme All Your Love

Endorsed as the “next generation of Aus indie”, The Toothpick’s new single ‘Gimme All Your Love’ spreads that loving feeling. Supporting the likes of Lime Cordiale and Pacific Avenue, the indie-rock band will prepare to take their new single back on tour next year. Keep an eye out for this up-and-coming band.

Trip Fandino- Rituals

Newcastle’s much-loved surf rockers Trip Fandino have shared with us their new EP ‘Rituals’. After arriving on the music scene back in 2021, the band have gone on to become local favourites, known for their fun-loving tunes. Their new EP is no change on that, with a four-song tracklist of some of their well-beloved indie rock vibes.

Beth Torrance- Tiny Flowers

The enigmatic Beth Torrance is back at it again, this time with a brand new EP ‘Tiny Flowers’ as an addition. The NZ-based artist reflects on her teenage years spent in the coastal town of Thames, reflecting on the experience in a tranquil-like state. The emotional range of the EP will take you on a rollercoaster ride, tears will be shed and smiles will be had.

Arbes- One Metaphor

Alt-rock, Dream-pop band Arbes from Melbourne have shared the third and final release off their upcoming debut album ‘Counterways’ which releases on the 1st of November. If their new single ‘One Metaphor’ is anything to go off, this will be an incredibly exciting release. Merging elements of indie rock and bedroom, it is a 5-minute journey into the unknown abyss.

Twin Riot- Hyperfad

The energetic sample heavy new single from Twin Riot is out now. ‘Hyperfad’ captures the project elements of Hip-Hop, rock and multi-instrumentalist genius that we have become accustomed to. Written during a period of self-isolation, which most of the greatest songs are, this is the next best from the electric music project.

Chez- honeY

Perth-based Alt-pop artist Chez has blessed our ears this week with her new release ‘honeY’. Also thrown into the rotation was her previously released single ‘So Good’ which instantly became a fan favourite. Touching on the internal battle of self-doubt and reflection, ‘honeY’ is a reminder to stay true to yourself.

Skeggs- Pacific Highway Music

Aussie surf rock favourites and legends Skeggs are back with their new highly anticipated album ‘Pacific Highway Music’. A perfect blend of the indie surf rock we have come to know and love, this is the perfect soundtrack for those beach trips up north.

King Ibis- Did You Dim The Lights

Perth rockers King Ibis have returned with their new single ‘Did You Dim The Lights’, an electric melodic sensation with indie rock infusion. Having recently shared the stage with Coldplay, Thelma Plum and Spacey Jane, King Ibis has had the space to grow into a brand-new indie sensation.

Lucian Rice- right now, forever

Another NZ up-and-comer, Lucian Rice has unveiled his new EP ‘right now, forever’ which uniquely blends nu-gaze, alt-rock, dream-pop and indie into one big melodic experience. The EP captures the genre-spanning artist’s dynamic approach to songwriting, with their focus on leaving a lasting impact on the music industry.

