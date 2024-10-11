Best New Music Friday Featuring Twine, Young Franco, Club Ruby and Stormy Lou

Another Friday, another stream of fresh new music releases primed and ready to be streamlined through your brain

Have you been walking around the empty streets all week kicking rocks or staring at a wall.

Theres a good chance thats because you’ve been waiting on the latest music releases that have been promised for this Friday.

Fear not, as they are finally here.

Heres our picks for the best new releases this week for New Music Friday, check below for your fix.

Clive Casey – Pinch País

A newcomer on the music scene, Clive Casey shares his mellow guitar riffs in Angus Stone-esque new release Pinch País. A meticulously crafted ensemble of melodies fit for a wandering soundtrack among the trees and grass plains. This is the chilled-out tune for your Friday evening.

Angelina Curtis – Heart on My Sleeve

The 17-year-old songwriter from Trigg Beach WA has burst onto the music scene. A self-confessed “Music-obsessed” indie-soul and pop artist, she idolises artists like Chappell Roan. Her recently released single was also included in the world transplant games documentary ‘Everywhere’, symbolising the artist’s commitment to triumph over adversity.

Young Franco – Stunt Like This

Brisbane native producer Young Franco has been a prominent figure in Aus music recently and is back to his producing prowess with the new single ‘Stunt Like This’. Featuring Grammy-nominated Kah-Lo, the new dance track is well on its way to being a summer hit. Taking over stages worldwide, Young Franco’s new track has earned a listen.

Stilla – STILLAVERSE

Here for your pop fix this Friday is Stilla, with her new EP ‘STILLAVERSE’. The new release continues her ascent to pop stardom with her bubblegum pop-infused tracks filling up the space in your head. Featuring a collab with Squid the Kid on ‘ADDICTION’, the danceable pop tunes are best played on the dancefloor.

Have A Good Day – Floating

Fresh off their support tour for Ladyhawke, Have A Good Day has just released their fresh new single ‘Floating’. With a feature from Drea, whose euphoric vocals elevate the track into new heights. Named as one of Live Nation’s 2024 ‘One’s to Watch’, they are certainly worth the listen.

Josh Davies – Coffee Stain

Josh Davies has recently moved from the UK to Sydney, and is already electrifying the local Rap scene. His new single ‘Coffee Stain’ touches on the tender topic of mental health, in remembrance of World Mental Health Day (October 10th). The song is a deep reflection on his own journey and a path to self recognition and forgiveness.

Club Ruby – Dear Diary

New Zealand based Indie-rockers and Pop-Punkers Club Ruby have just dropped their sound barrier defying single ‘Dear Diary’. This one is for all you punk fans, Club Ruby is Aucklands punk-pop prodigy with a new sound bridging the gap between indie-rock and punk. Dont believe me, listen below.

Stormy Lou – Falls Away

The newest and most exciting export from Adelaide, Stormy Lou bring their indie rocking prowess to your ears. The four-piece Indie outfit is for all those fans of Angie McMahon, Camp Cope and Bec Stevens. Needless to say, the coastal four piece have the best of modern indie-rock.

Twine – Sleeping Dogs

The all encompassing noise-rock, country, punk-rock South Australian band are reclaiming what it means to be Australian. From beginnings in Adelaide the band has gone on to release 6 singles since the bands inception. The most recent of which ‘Sleeping Dogs’ puts post-punk and country pain at the forefront of their noise.

