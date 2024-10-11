Rule The Ring with the all-new Boxing game ‘Undisputed’

The new boxing game of the year, ‘Undisputed,’ has landed on consoles and comes with a sick new soundtrack to accompany it.

Undisputed has finally landed on consoles around the world, after heavy tampering and tinkering to create an authentic gaming experience.

Following test play periods in January 2023, the game has undergone extensive development.

Thanks to user feedback, it has been perfected into one of the best fighting games of the year.

As the first major boxing game in over a decade, ‘Undisputed’ is set to become a new favorite among gamers.

With hardcore, realistic boxing gameplay that matches a user-based experience unlike any other, this game certainly packs a punch.

It’s available now on your console, featuring multiple game modes from single-player to two-player.

The game also features a killer new soundtrack, with a mix of UK and US rap artists soundtracking your next big fight.

The track ‘P4P’ by Lupe Fiasco was produced specifically for the game and joins a long list of other all-star artists that have joined the roster.

Bugzy Malone, Murkz, 3OH Black, L Dizz and Knight Rider are all among the artists included.

‘Undisputed’ also features over 70 real-life boxers, legends and modern-day fighting icons.

However, if you’re looking for a more user-driven experience, check out the career mode section, where you can create your own fighter and challenge your way up the rankings.

With a killer soundtrack featuring some of rap’s greatest, sick gameplay, and a user-driven experience where you control the fun, ‘Undisputed’ is set to be a new favorite.

Your game of the summer is here! Check out the ‘Undisputed’ website here and watch their promo video below.