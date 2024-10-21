Crowbar is celebrating its 12th birthday with some very special guests

Helping to herald in the festivities are the likes of A. Swayze & The Ghosts , Cosmic Psychos, WAAX and waaaay more

Celebrating its 12th birthday, Crowbar Sydney has decided to throw us all a big ol party.

You, me and everyone is invited, as they put on a week-long lineup of some of punk and alt-rock’s finest.

Among the already named; Tropical Fuck Storm, Cog, Grace Cummings and The Running Joke are also amid the company.

And there are still a slew of supports and acts yet to be announced.

Just in case that’s not enough and you’re still sitting arms crossed shaking your head like the old man muppets, there’s more.

Any ticket purchase also includes a chance to go in the running to win a Fender Player Plus Stratocaster or a Jackson Pro Plus DKA.

Amazing live music, good food, fun times and a chance to win some cool gear are all up for grabs this November.

Running from the 23rd of November through to the 1st of December, the Crowbars annual celebration is a testimonial to all things good in live music at the moment.

A fun-loving place of good times and even good-er music.

On the chance that you have booked an overseas holiday or perhaps are planning to be sick that week, we have you covered.

On the 13th of December Crowbar will also play host to some punk-rock legends.

Formed in 1989 in North Carolina, Superchunk is the punk-rock stomping royalty of the states.

Bringing their crunchy underground sound to Sydney’s favourite punk venue, they are also bringing along special guests Smudge to support.

If you haven’t already marked your calendars, take some time to do so now.

However, if you are more organised than the average Joe, head here to secure your tickets to Crowbar’s birthday celebrations now.

And keep an eye out for tickets to Superchunk on the 13th of December.