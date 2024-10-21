She Walks Through Dusk’s new single is an alt-rockers dream

Tasmanian rock band She Walks Through Dusk’s new single, ‘Ghosts,’ will have you belting lyrics and head-banging

The Hobart duo, consisting of Imogen Duske and Amelia Kohl, elevates alternative rock to a whole new level.

With a dreamy combination of Gothic lyricism, haunting melodies and heavy rock, She Walks Through Dusk has carved themselves a permanent place in the Tasmanian music scene.

Their latest release, ‘Ghosts,’ showcases an even more deeply developed sound, merging piano and strings with a heavy beat and scorching guitar.

The band describes ‘Ghosts’ as a “Gothic power ballad”, that opens with a moody, ethereal atmosphere and builds to a metallic symphony.

Written collaboratively by Duske and Kohl, the track tells the story of a young woman whose deceased partner is wanting her to join him in death.

While previous releases featured a more raw rock arrangement, ‘Ghosts’ sees them experimenting with instrumentation and production.

“When you listen to bands like Nightwish and Within Temptation, there’s something about those orchestral elements that can give you goosebumps,” Imogen Duske explains. “That’s the type of music I want to create.”

Production, mixing, and orchestration were masterfully handled by Mike Exeter, who recently worked on Black Sabbath’s 13.

“It’s crucial to collaborate with people who understand your vision and have the skills to bring it to life,” says pianist Amelia Kohl.

He truly grasped their vision, combining an undeniable rock-heavy energy with the moodiness and beauty of a ballad.

‘Ghosts’ is a polished adventure for She Walks Through Dusk, exhibiting their innovative musical abilities and lyrical prowess.

With a strong sense of narrative and a powerful build, ‘Ghosts’ is a beautifully symphonic rarity— as moving as it is mighty.

As She Walks Through Dusk continues to work on their upcoming album, be sure to listen to ‘Ghosts’ below.