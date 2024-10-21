Life Is Strange: Double Exposure to Launch October 29 with a New Supernatural Mystery

The next chapter in the much-loved Life Is Strange saga is nearly here, and it’s packing a serious punch.

Life Is Strange: Double Exposure will drop on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on October 29, 2024, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later.

Fans of the series will be ecstatic to see Max Caulfield, the time-twisting heroine from the original Life Is Strange, back at the centre of this new supernatural thriller.

Max is now a photographer-in-residence at Caledon University, where she’s rebuilding her life after the traumatic events of Arcadia Bay. But when she finds her new close friend, Safi, murdered in the snow, her carefully reassembled life begins to unravel.

In a desperate attempt to save Safi, Max uses her long-dormant Rewind ability—only to accidentally discover a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, but the threat of the killer looms large in both realities.

Players will need to help Max navigate this twisted dual-world mystery, flipping between two timelines in a race against time. The stakes are higher than ever, as Max confronts not only a murderer but also her own unresolved trauma.

What’s New?

This time around, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure shakes things up with cutting-edge full-body performance capture, delivering the most immersive LiS experience to date. While it won’t follow the episodic format of its predecessors, players who pre-order the Ultimate Edition can dive into the first two chapters early on October 15.

And it wouldn’t be Life Is Strange without some serious heart, as the game’s story continues to explore deeply personal themes like trauma, friendship, and redemption.

Whether you’ve been with Max since Arcadia Bay or you’re stepping into the series for the first time, Double Exposure promises an emotional, gripping ride full of tension, choice, and the signature “what if?” moments that Life Is Strange is known for.

Caledon University: A New Stage for Max’s Story

Caledon University, with its atmospheric campus settings, becomes its own character in Double Exposure. From the rooftop observatory where meteors streak across the night sky to the Fine Arts Building hiding more than a few secrets, the game offers a sprawling sandbox for Max’s investigation. And when things get too intense? You can always escape to the Snapping Turtle, a local hangout, for a well-earned drink and a much-needed chat.

Returning Players, New Players, Everyone’s Welcome

For fans who made difficult choices back in the first game, Double Exposure has you covered. Your previous decisions will still ripple through Max’s new adventure, changing how parts of the story unfold. But if you’re new to the series, don’t worry—this game is totally accessible, and you’ll be caught up on Max’s backstory without needing to rewind.

Soundtrack to Set the Mood

And of course, it wouldn’t be Life Is Strange without a killer soundtrack. This time around, expect a mix of haunting original music and licensed tracks from artists like chloe moriondo, dodie, Matilda Mann, and New Dad. It’s the perfect blend to underscore the emotional weight and tension that will have you glued to the screen.

With Max’s return, an eerie new mystery, and a parallel universe twist, Life Is Strange: Double Exposure is shaping up to be the must-play game of the year. Pre-orders are open now, and trust us—you don’t want to miss it.

Head here to pre-order.