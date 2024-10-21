That’s a wrap on SXSW 2024, but here are our favourite highlights

SXSW Sydney has wrapped up for 2024, making it’s mark as one of the best events of the year

From conferences and musical performances to delicious food and beverages, SXSW Sydney did not disappoint and has left Happy, as we’re sure it’s left you, hungry for more.

The festival ran over seven days, from Monday 14th October through to Sunday 20th October.

SXSW’s music keynote The Kid LAROI was a special highlight, where he sat down to talk about the wild journey of his career that’s taken him from Redfern to stages around the world.

LAROI also worked with SXSW to assist them with conducting a variety of performance opportunities and career development workshops that are accessible to First Nations individuals.

For those that love the performance aspect of SXSW as much as Happy does, this year’s live shows gave us even more than we hoped for, with performances starting around midday and heading well into the night.

We got to see a vast variety of well-known and emerging artists, with the stage graced by performers such as Peking Duk and Jorja Smith, as well as up-and-coming acts such as Maybe in May and Diva Cups.

Those that attended the conferences would have left with a wealth of knowledge, with speakers covering everything from AI to cinema, branding to women’s health.

The SXSW Screen events are always a favourite, showcasing films from emerging Australian directors as well as international auteurs.

An undeniable fan-favourite was Screen’s Closing Night, which saw some of the funniest people from around Australia do a live script read, bringing the screen festival to a close with community and laughter.

The perfect combination of innovation, education and culture, SXSW 2024 was a standout, giving us talent from across Australia and the globe as well as endless good vibes.