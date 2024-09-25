Crowbar Sydney is punk rock in a bottle, from its beer-covered, doc-stomping carpet to the rambling beer garden outside

If you’re at all invested in the punk rock, heavy alt-rock or metal scene in Sydney or Australia, chances are you would’ve heard of the Crowbar.

From modern day gents like The Chats and Dune Rats, the Crowbar in Leichhardt is a must-stop venue for Punk Rock’s finest.

Being one of the new kids on the block, the venue opened in 2018 following sister venue Crowbar Brisbane.

Since then it has gone on to host 800+ bands and is one of Sydney’s most beloved venues.

The venue also plays a major part in building up local emerging artists from the beer and ash covered ground up.

Aside from its electrifying music scene, the Crowbar also has its delicious Ultimate Pig Menu for some of the best burgers in the city.

From the moshpit to the patio, Crowbar Sydney is everyones cup of tea.

345 Parramatta Rd, Leichhardt NSW 2040.

