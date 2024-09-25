For your little slice of south coast heaven, nestled in the centre of Wollongong’s booming music scene is La La La’s

Hosting some of the best up-and-coming acts in Sydney and Wollongong, La La La’s is one of the most influential venues in the Wollongong and Illawarra region.

It has held some of the best-emerging surf rock, grunge, blues, you name it artists we have seen in the last few years.

Positioned right in Wollongong Central, La La La’s is one of the best venues when it comes to promoting emerging talent.

It is also in an area ripe with new and exciting bands.

Along with its amazing pub-style food and upstairs arcade and pool room, La La La’s is a must-visit on every gig trippers list.

The venue also frequently hosts many mini-festivals featuring lineups of some of the greatest local talents.

So if you’re heading down to the gong, pop in for a drink, some food and a sick gig.

3 Globe Ln, Wollongong NSW 2500. (02) 4227 3448

La La La’s Website.

