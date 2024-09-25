As vintage as they come, Milton Theatre is one of many hidden South Coast gems of live music, arts and culture

Milton Theatre is as cosy as an electric blanket, situated in a sleepy coastal town which comes alive at night.

Host to many of the quirkier music acts NSW and Australia have to offer, the theatre is a humble abode of country and indie oddities.

Just up the road from classic pubs, cafes and tattoo studio Blanc Space, Milton Theatre is at the bulkhead of South Coast venues.

If you’re driving down south it’ll be the first thing you see as you enter Milton, right around the corner from holiday hotspot Mollymook.

Surrounded by beautiful beaches and the quiet arts centre of southern NSW, Milton Theatre is a must visit for all your roadtrips down the coast.

69 Princes Hwy, Milton NSW 2538

(02) 4455 3056

Check out the Milton Theatre website here.

