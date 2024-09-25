Angela Rose has a moment of reflection on her fresh new single ‘Nepotism Baby’

Another talent coming out of Newcastle, Angela Rose has a brand new single out with electrifying music video premiere

Indie-pop artist Angela Rose has released a fresh new single following on from her release earlier his year ‘Say So’.

With elements of country-infused pop, the Indie artist has been making waves recently and is quickly joining the ever expanding roster of exciting new artists to come out of Newcastle.

Her striking vocals and energetic, heartfelt melodies have cemented her presence as one of the acts to watch in the next few years.

Working with renowned producer Pete Covington of Golden Retriever Studios in Marrickville, Angela has given herself a massive boost in becoming an Indie-pop sensation.

Covington has formerly worked with hit artists such as Thelma Plum, and will undoubtedly elevate Angela Rose’s sound to the next level.

One of her greatest achievements however came from winning last year’s Triple J Unearthed X NIDA music video competition, for her hit single ‘Late Bloomer’.

She is continuing this on this train, as she gears up to release her new music video for ‘Nepotism Baby’.

The stunning visual aesthetic comes from director Bailey Watts and is continuing Angela’s praise as a visually intuitive musician through her introspective and genre defining music videos.

The new single brings to light her frustrations with the current state of the music industry, a brooding testament to those who are ‘born lucky’ and an anthem for those who are trying to make it in the industry.

With a slew of influences coming from the array of superstars she has supported on tours, including Angus and Julia Stone and Adam Newling.

So show the new single and its amazing new video some love and check out her Spotify here.