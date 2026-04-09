American Football just got a Turnstile injection

The only man who can cut through the noise.

Midwest emo’s quiet architects return with a ghost in the machine. American Football have unveiled ‘No Feeling’, a shimmering, synth-draped single featuring Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates.

The track arrives ahead of their first album in seven years, ‘(LP4)’, out May 1.

What began as a hidden cameo quickly became something else.

Mike Kinsella had written a gang-vocal part for the chorus, but when Yates entered the Chicago studio, he asked to try a higher harmony.

“As soon as he started singing, all of our jaws dropped,” Kinsella recalls. “His voice is so singular.” The result is an airy, aching duet that floats toward an eternal blank page.

The accompanying video imagines ghost-like creatures celebrating aboard a sunken ship before a submarine intrudes. American Football kick off a US tour in May, then head to the UK and Europe.

For a band that claims “dumb luck” birthed their legacy, this haunting collision feels like destiny.