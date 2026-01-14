A behind-the-scenes glimpse into Magic’s Jim Henson collaboration

Strings of enchantment.

The boundary between fantasy and reality dissolves in a new behind-the-scenes look at Magic: The Gathering’s Lorwyn Eclipsed short film, a collaboration with The Jim Henson Company.

The documentary pulls back the curtain on the creation of A Boggart Ballad, a whimsical three-minute film directed by Brian Henson that breathes tangible life into the dual plane of Lorwyn and Shadowmoor.

Yet, witnessing the practical magic, the puppeteers stretching across soundstages, the intricate animatronics whispering emotion into felt faces, somehow deepens the wonder rather than dispelling it.

The craftsmanship on display feels less like a tutorial and more like a shared secret, proving the real enchantment lies in the human hands that guide these creatures.

As the set prepares for release, the film stands as a loving homage to a legacy of wonder, reminding us that true magic has always had visible strings, lovingly held.