INTERVIEW: Anna Laverty & Alex Lahey

Two Aussie music titans, Anna Laverty & Alex Lahey, discuss production, artistry & the industry in this candid conversation

Anna Laverty and Alex Lahey are two undeniable forces in the Australian music scene, each carving their own distinct path.

Laverty, a seasoned producer and studio engineer, has been behind the desk for some of the most compelling music in recent years.

Fresh off a collaboration with Missy Higgins on her highly anticipated album, The Second Act, Laverty’s work spans a who’s who of the industry, from Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds to Florence and the Machine, and even Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, Alex Lahey has been making waves as an artist, ever since her breakout with 2017’s Every Day’s the Weekend. Her latest album, The Answer Is Always Yes, is a masterclass in balancing indie-pop hooks with introspective songwriting.

Together, Laverty and Lahey recently co-produced Emilee South’s debut album, Luxury, blending their talents in the studio.

Despite their packed schedules, the two caught up to talk about the joys and challenges of music production, the evolution of their sound, and the state of the music industry today.

Their conversation is a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared love of making great music.

ALEX: From studio engineer to production legend—what’s been the most rewarding part of your journey? Did it take 10,000 hours to get here?

ANNA: I wouldn’t call myself a legend in any way but I have certainly put in a lot of hours and work. I’ve always been very driven and don’t find it hard to sit in the studio working on songs for hours.

The biggest payoff for me is the actual process of the work, the collaboration and creative flow that happens when you’re working with an artist or a band and you’re making something completely new together.

ALEX: Your roster is filled with some of the coolest artists out there. What’s the common thread, and how has your approach evolved over time?

ANNA: I choose my projects on whether or not the music is good and if I think I can contribute to it in any way. Genre doesn’t really come into it.

I also seem to find that I work with good people, my management always comment that the artists I work with are very nice and respectful so I think maybe subconsciously I choose people who are going to be easy to hang out in dark rooms with for hours on end, and that makes them pretty cool in my book!

The sounds I pull are always influenced by the music I’m presented with and the reference tracks and inspirations I’m presented with.

I guess I just know more music now than I did when I was twenty to my palette to draw from is bigger.

ALEX: Producing a debut album versus working with seasoned pros—what’s your secret recipe for success?

ANNA: Honestly, working with a really pro band verses working with a new band…the process is exactly the same.

It’s often easier to explain the time management and budget side of things to more experienced artists but I don’t mind explaining it to new artists cause it makes me be really thorough in my planning and details.

Empower everyone in the band and listen to everyone. I do think I’m pretty good at communication and facilitating communication between band mates etc.

ALEX: Emilee South’s Luxury has such a distinct vibe. Can you tell us a little about it?

ANNA: Musically though we went pretty hard and the album sounds very punchy and punk. I loved working with Emilee and her band.

She pushed me pretty hard on the mixing side of things, she knew exactly how she wanted guitars to sound etc so again, I just had to listen to what she was asking and do my best to get it over the line.

ALEX: Who are your musical heroes, and how have they shaped your sound?

ANNA: Production and engineering wise, my heroes are people like George Martin, Glyn Johns and Nick Launay.

Artist wise – I love so many styles of music but some that have been my touchstones of great production are – Mercury Rev for their epic, beauty in recordings.

Jason Isbell for the lyrics and songwriting and Graceland by Paul Simon for the absolutely mad skills of the engineers and producers who spliced it all together. Musicians I love are PJ Harvey, Patti Smith, Jess Cornelius, Phoebe Bridgers, Sharon Van Etten and many many more.

ALEX: The music industry’s changed a lot since you started. What’s your take on how it’s evolved?

Anna: The music industry is always massively changing. Every generation thinks they had the most change, but it’s just always different and in production there’s constant technological and musical evolution, not to mention business.

Personally, I like to roll with it – take what I like and leave what I don’t. Some young producers I work with are shocked that I don’t use plugins while recording!

But then some older producers I work with can’t get their head around everyone sitting behind their own screens writing a song together on google docs (while in the same room!).

ALEX: Any words of wisdom for the next generation of Aussie musicians?

ANNA: Be yourself, don’t try to copy anyone else. Be bold and stick to your instincts. There are more good people than bad in this industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Laverty (@annalaverty)

ANNA: You’re a producer and an artist. Any tips for balancing personal creative projects with professional ones?

ALEX: You gotta show up and do the work! Thankfully when you love what you do, it really doesn’t feel like work – it’s just another day waking up and doing what you love, which, in my opinion, is one of the greatest privileges life could grant an individual.

To get a little more granular, I think time management and planning is very necessary. I’m someone who functions better when I timeline stuff and dedicate specific amounts of time to specific projects. You gotta make these things happen, you know.

ANNA:How do you maintain your DIY spirit in a commercial industry?

ALEX: My mantra is to just always be yourself, and that’s the attitude I take into how I interact with the industry.

Ultimately, I believe that if the art is good, the fans will find you. There is a big part of me that questions the value the industry places on certain forward facing metrics (ie streams, followers etc) versus genuine cultural cache (people showing up to shows, selling records, longevity and sustainability).

The metrics are ever-changing, but true fans are forever. My modus operandi is to be able to create art and play shows as part of a life long career and I feel the best way to do that is to be genuine, kind and connect as directly and meaningfully as possible to the people to connect to my music.

ANNA: What’s the craziest thing you’ve learned about yourself on tour?

ALEX: The funny thing about being on the road is that you pick up all of these skills just by circumstance.

For example, I didn’t realise that I knew how to set up and soundcheck a PA until that task was presented to me in a pinch at a wedding, but that’s definitely a skill I had absorbed on the road.

I’ve also become a pro at Google Maps – wanna know where the best sandwich is within a 15 minute walk of where you are? Give me a call.

ANNA: Any pre-show rituals that help you get into the zone?

ALEX: I’ve become very devoted to doing a proper vocal warm up before going on stage – I make sure I take a good 30-45 mins before I hit the stage to activate that part of my body, ears and mind.

I think of it more like stretching than singing. I never used to warm up before hitting the stage and would wonder why it took me a couple of songs to find my groove.

But I started getting vocal coaching over the pandemic and I am not exaggerating in the slightest when I say it has changed my life!

ANNA: Where do your songs come from, and what do you hope people take away from them?

ALEX: Not to be too vague, but my songs come from all sorts of different places and largely depend on the circumstances in which they’re written.

If I’m writing a song with and for another artist, I’ll let them take the lead to get the wheels turning and help develop the story and sound from there.

I want artists to come away feeling like we created something that is an elevated yet authentic version of their artist identity – whatever that may be.

However, for myself, I try to draw from my own life experiences, conversations and observations as the basis and see where it all leads from there.

I love writing songs not only as a way to extrapolate and process my own experiences, but also to connect to other people.

So what I hope other people take away from my songs, is a sense of connection to the world around them.

I want people to feel seen and not alone as they navigate life in their own special way.

ANNA: Finally, any advice for the up-and-coming Aussie musicians?

ALEX: Be ambitious, be yourself, be kind to yourself and others and always make sure you’re having fun.