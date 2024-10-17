In their signature offbeat self-aware style Girl And Girl deliver ‘The Cow’

Garage-rockers Girl and Girl have dropped their latest single, ‘The Cow,’ a bold, quirky, and brilliant track.

Out today, ‘The Cow’ is packed with sharp riffs and a sing-along-ready hook, cementing the bands reputation for wild, unpredictable energy.

In typical fashion, frontman Kai James doesn’t shy away from injecting humour into the mix. “All my friends call me ‘The Cow!’ Not really, but sometimes I think they should,” James quips, riffing on the balance between heart and mind—or in this case, cow heart and cow brain.

It’s the kind of offbeat self-awareness that fans have come to expect from the band, who continue to bring their garage-punk attitude to fresh, unexpected places.

‘The Cow’ follows the success of their debut album Call A Doctor, which saw them rise on the radar at home and across the water into international territory.

With their reputation for high-octane live shows, Girl and Girl are kicking off an East Coast tour in October and November, hitting iconic venues from Sunshine Coast’s Imperial Hotel to Melbourne’s Old Bar.

And if that’s not enough to satisfy your live music cravings, they’ll be making their mark at Laneway Festival in February 2025.

Listen to ‘The Cow’ below:

Girl and Girl Spring Tour 2024

Thursday 24 October – Imperial Hotel, Sunshine Coast

Friday 25 October – Brightside, Brisbane

Sunday 27 October – Bangalow Bowls Club, Bangalow

Thursday 31 October – Ocean View Wamberal, Central Coast

Friday 1 November – Towradgi Beach Hotel, Wollongong

Saturday 2 November – The Loft, Sydney

Saturday 16 November – Old Bar, Melbourne

Sunday 17 November – Bergy Bandroom, Melbourne

Tickets on sale now