Deep Sea Arcade’s Next Chapter: Nic McKenzie Talks Outlands Reissue, New Music, & Creative Renewal

Nic McKenzie recently sat down with us for an introspective, filmed interview, reflecting on Deep Sea Arcade’s forthcoming Outlands reissue and their new musical direction.

Revisiting Outlands—their celebrated 2012 debut—comes with a heavy emotional charge for McKenzie, as it’s now a tribute to his late bandmate, Nick Weaver, who passed away in 2021.

The limited-edition vinyl reissue of Outlands serves as both a nostalgic time capsule and a poignant reflection on the band’s journey.

McKenzie also hinted at fresh material on the horizon. With Jay Watson (Tame Impala, Pond) co-producing their next album, Deep Sea Arcade seems poised to push their swirling, psychedelic sound into bold new territory.

The conversation was a thoughtful dive into the band’s legacy, hinting at a future where the weight of loss and the promise of creative renewal coexist.

Fans of their dream-like indie sound should take note—big things are on the way.

