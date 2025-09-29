October at Greaser Bar: nightly post-punk, alt-rock, garage, and psych, plus the Garage Party on Oct 18

Greaser Bar is stacked, catch post-punk, alt-rock, garage, and psych across every night in October

Whether you’re chasing raw energy or something a little more experimental, there’s plenty to dive into this month at Greaser Bar.

Highlights include Chemical Prisoner’s post-punk punch, Cinnamon Death’s dark alt-rock, and The Day After’s melodic indie grooves.

With a mix of live shows and late-night DJ sets, Greaser keeps things moving all month long.

Greaser Bar gig guide October 2025

Wednesday 1

F#CK YEAH Wednesdays kick off with Chemical Prisoner blasting post-punk at 10pm, Preloved Things’ indie-rock grooves at 9pm, and Slow Point setting the early vibe at 8pm.

Thursday 2

Weekend Warm Up with The Full Creams at 10pm, Rainbow Skull Party at 9pm, and Old Mate Special at 8pm.

Friday 3

Philter presents Takeover at 11pm, supported by Whitt’s End (10pm), No Clue (9pm), and Cinnamon Death (8pm).

Saturday 4

The Rebels Grace headline at 11pm, with Twisted Lullaby (10pm), Static (9pm), and Dog Sitter (8pm) keeping the energy high.

Sunday 5

Close the first weekend with The Mess We’re In (9pm), Skip The Pleasantries (8pm), and Tr3vor (7pm).

Wednesday 8

Lipsi at 10pm, Light Eater at 9pm, and Dog Sitters at 8pm deliver midweek thrills.

Thursday 9

Munkey Feet (10pm) and The Wish Fulfilled (9pm) headline.

Friday 10

Valley Green (11pm), The Phosphenes (10pm), and The Deceptives (9pm) take over the stage.

Saturday 11

Static (11pm), Until (10pm), Heavy Sunday (9pm), and Nocturnal Syndrome (8pm) keep Saturday nights electric.

Sunday 12

Black Ice Motor Room (9pm) and Black Scale (8pm) finish the week with heavy grooves.

Wednesday 15

Cinnamon Death (10pm), Albany Expression (9pm), and Ottershore (8pm) bring raw rock midweek.

Thursday 16

Nocturnal Syndrome (10pm) and No Clue (9pm) keep it dark and heavy.

Friday 17

The Day After (11pm), Modern Vintage (10pm), The Deceptives (9pm), and Inarius (8pm) rock the night.

Saturday 18 — GARAGE PARTY

A massive takeover with 10 bands including War Bear, Arkangel, Awake In Time, Bridge Left To Burn, Alterth, Outer Worlds, Defiant Ground, Insect, Where The Devil, and more.

Sunday 19

Thank U Please (9pm), Wiplassh (8pm), and Mukified (7pm) close out the weekend.

Wednesday 22

Blind Roulette (10pm), Ashtray Avenue (9pm), Sir Echo (8pm) keep midweek intensity.

Thursday 23

Whose Party headlines (10pm).

Friday 24

Lindsay Fletcher (11pm) with supporting 10pm and 9pm sets.

Saturday 25

Dedway (11pm) and supporting acts at 10pm and 9pm.

Sunday 26

Run Ray Run (9pm) closes the weekend, with earlier sets at 8pm and 7pm.

Wednesday 29

Acended (10pm), Munkey Town (9pm), Old Mate Special (8pm).

Thursday 30

Nocturnal Syndrome (11pm), Vixon (10pm), Cinnamon Death (8pm).

Friday 31 — Halloween

Veritalis (11pm), Kuntucky Green (10pm), Dear Stranger (9pm), Smashed Arvo (8pm) bring a spooky end to October.

Saturday 1 November

Mid-Century Modern (11pm), Telemona (10pm), Leevai (8pm).

Sunday 2 November

Night wraps with 9pm and 8pm acts for a final Sunday unwind.

For more info head to Greaser Bar.