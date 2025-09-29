Mullet Moments with Mel Blue

London Nights, Melbourne Frames.

In a fresh new Mullet Moments, electronic trio Mel Blue pull back the curtain on the creation of their highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘nomorejacketsplease’.

In the candid interview, the band reveals the album’s distinctly British feel, a direct result of their time spent recording and immersing themselves in London’s vibrant club culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

The group shared quirky behind-the-scenes details, including the origin story of the album cover, which was born from a spontaneous photobooth session in Melbourne.

This personal touch contrasts with the UK-inspired sonic landscape, which they describe as being infused with the energy of London’s nightlife.

‘nomorejacketsplease,’ out now via Nettwerk, marks a bold evolution for the trio, channelling themes of reinvention and friendship.

Huge thanks to Mullet Wines for making this conversation possible! Don’t forget to keep up with Mel Blue.